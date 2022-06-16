Beyoncé To Drop New Album 'Renaissance' In July; Fans Say 'Queen Bey' Is Back

The hive is all set to welcome back its queen bee as, after years of anticipation, Beyoncé finally announced her album in a cryptic post hinting at a 16-song project. The forthcoming venture will serve as a follow-up to her highly acclaimed 2016 album Lemonade.

She also dropped the new album's release date and fans are rejoicing that they would not have to wait too long for this one. The announcement came after the 40-year-old singer deleted her profile picture from her Instagram.

Beyoncé announces upcoming venture 'Renaissance'

Renaissance was announced through the singer's social media platforms including Spotify and Instagram. After deleting her profile picture, the Formation singer added 'act i RENAISSANCE 7.29' in her Instagram bio to announce the new project. Renaissance will drop on July 29, 2022.

Moreover, the streaming platform Tidal—owned by her husband, rapper Jay-Z—also shared a post announcing the album. It also revealed that the project would include 16 tracks. The upcoming album will mark Beyoncé's seventh album overall.

July 29 pic.twitter.com/ZenmtPQM9W — TIDAL (@TIDAL) June 16, 2022

Within minutes of announcing the new album, social media flooded with the fandom rejoicing the arrival of new music from Beyoncé. 'Queen Bey is back' started trending on Twitter as fans celebrated the announcement. One fan wrote, ''When the QUEEN drops a release date just know she’s about to make the world STOP again on 07/29'' while another tweeted, ''Yass new Bey music coming just in time for the summer''.

We have waited for so long🥹🥹😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/HXUGUF8IH3 — Bronze East (@isaiahowens007) June 16, 2022

I didn't think it was true when I saw the Stan pages posting, I thought it was rumours but the Queen is coming 😭, I now have a reason to live and make it to July 😀 pic.twitter.com/isCHbEYTsP — Daughter of Muthoni (@MuthoniMaryanne) June 16, 2022

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in 2021, the American singer had teased about working on new music by saying, ''I feel a renaissance emerging''. She also talked about experiencing happiness after facing 'isolation and injustice over the past year'. She continued, ''I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible. I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half. Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare,''

She concluded her statement by announcing new music, ''There’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!''.

