Beyonce To Release Renaissance Tour Concert Film In December, See Details

Beyonce concluded the Renaissance world tour on Sunday. At her last stop in Kansas City, the singer dropped the trailer of her concert film, titled Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce. The movie will be premiering in the United States, Canada and Mexico on December 1. Additional global release dates of the film will be announced at a later date.

2 things you need to know

The pre-sales of the ticket has been opened by the theatres.

The film will be distributed by AMC Entertainment.

Beyonce drops trailer for Renaissance concert film

Renaissance: A film by Beyonce accentuates the journey of the Renaissance World Tour, from its inception to its opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri. Received with extraordinary acclaim by International and U.S. media alike, Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour welcomed more than 2.7 million fans from around the world, who travelled across oceans to enjoy Club Renaissance.

This movie, like many others produced by Beyonce, looks to be a family affair. The trailer shows glimpses of Beyonce's oldest daughter and current backup dancer Blue Ivy Carter, as well as Rumi and Sir, her and Jay-Z's twins. Also shown is the rapper, who is heard on the voiceover questioning his wife about her motives with this most recent artistic endeavour.

Summary of Renaissance World Tour

The Renaissance World Tour was launched by Beyoncé on May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden, following the release of her album in July 2022. She has performed in front of millions of people in major cities all over the world, including famous people like Pedro Pascal, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Kendall Jenner, and Timothee Chalamet among many more. According to Billboard, the tour has generated $461.3 million so far, making it one of the highest-earning tours ever.

The announcement of the concert movie follows Taylor Swift's announcement of The Eras Tour documentary with AMC. In addition to North America, it was disclosed that The Eras movie will open in theatres in more than 100 other nations on October 13.