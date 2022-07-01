Beyonce Unveils Jaw-dropping 'Renaissance' Album Cover, Pens 'hope It Inspires You'

Just before the release of her upcoming seventh studio album Renaissance, singer-rapper Beyonce unveiled the cover artwork. The 40-year-old celebrity unveiled the whimsical cover art for her highly anticipated albums of all time and going by the picture, it is sure to leave fans craving for more.

Not just the cover artwork, the singer also penned a powerful note about her experience of coming across a 'beautiful journey of exploration.' Through the note, the Run the World singer wrote about her intentions of coming up with such an album.

Beyonce unveils Renaissance album cover

In the artwork, the mother of three can be seen sitting atop a celestial holographic horse, with objects placed in front of her. While penning her emotions behind the forthcoming album, she wrote, "Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment."

Adding, her heartfelt note read, "A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, and feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are."

Only one song from Renaissance has so far been made public, Break My Soul, which was released on June 02. Fans were just amazed by the artwork and shared how they just can not wait to hear all the tracks from the album. One of the singer's followers commented, "YOU'RE UNBELIEVABLE," while another wrote, "LET'S RELEASE THE WIGGLE!." A third fan wrote, "I am panicking rn out of excitement."

Meanwhile, though the singer might have not released any solo tracks in the last few years, however, she has collaborated with other artists in recent years, including rapper Megan Thee Stallion, as well as curated the soundtrack album for the 2019 remake of The Lion King. According to British Vogue, the album was created during the pandemic and contained many "ambitious" sounds and dance beats.

IMAGE: Instagram/beyonce