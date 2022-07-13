Big Hit Music Shares Update On TXT’s Beomgyu’s Health; 'Artiste Is Currently Taking Rest'

Big Hit Music has shared updates on Tomorrow X Together's Beomgyu's health, who has been reportedly feeling unwell. As per the statement, he is currently getting some rest after the Atlanta show, and he will focus on recovering his health. The K-pop 4th generation group is currently in the United States for its first world tour, ACT: LOVE SICK, which marks the band's first in-person concert after its debut in 2019.

Big Hit Music shares an update on TXT’s Beomgyu’s health

On July 11, Big Hit Music released an official statement as it shared TXT's Beomgyu's health update and his future scheduled activities. The statement read, "Hello. This is Big Hit Music. We would like to provide you with information on the status of TXT member Beomgyu’s health and his future scheduled activities. Beomgyu started feeling unwell on July 11 (local time) while on tour in the United States."

"He sought consultation from a local doctor who gave medical advice that going on with the concerts as planned would be possible. In accordance with the doctor’s opinion, Beomgyu took part in the Atlanta show today. However, he stepped away during some parts of the show as he was not fully recovered. Beomgyu is currently getting some rest after the Atlanta show, and he will focus on recovering his condition and health", read the statement.

Despite being unwell, Beomgyu to participate in the U.S. tour

It continued, "While the artiste himself strongly wishes to participate in all future activities related to the tour, we are prioritizing his health above all. We will handle his participation in the rest of the U.S. tour with the necessary flexibility and caution. We will continue to support Beomgyu in his rapid recovery so that he can meet with fans soon. Thank you."

Tomorrow X Together will be releasing a single titled Valley Of Lies this month in collaboration with American rapper Iann Dior. The teaser of the respective single was shared on social media last week and fans are excited for its release. The five-member group formed by Big Hit Music includes Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai.

Image: Twitter/@txtgenleaders