BIGBANG To Make A Comeback With New Song, YG Entertainment Announces T.O.P's Exit

Another famous Korean band BIGBANG is all set to make a comeback after their last song Flower Road in 2018. The agency handling the band YG Entertainment announced on February 7, that BIGBANG will be releasing a new song this spring. Apart from this, the agency also shared that member T.O.P’s exclusive contract with YG Entertainment has ended, but he will continue to participate in BIGBANG’s activities whenever possible.

The agency issued a statement, “We have finished recording the new song and are currently about to shoot a music video.” This will be BIGBANG’s first release in about four years. However, this was not the only release that the agency shared. They even announced T.O.P would be leaving the agency after 16 years.

BIGBANG to make a comeback with a new song

“T.O.P’s exclusive contract with YG has ended, and he will be taking on a wide variety of new challenges as both an artist and an entrepreneur,” stated YG Entertainment. “We respected T.O.P’s desire to broaden the scope of his individual activities aside from just his promotions with BIGBANG, and he successfully came to an agreement about this with the other members.”

The agency continued, “As long as the conditions are right, [T.O.P] will always participate in BIGBANG’s activities whenever he is able.” The group consists of four members: G-Dragon, T.O.P, Taeyang, and Daesung. Originally a five-piece band, Seungri departed from the group in March 2019.

Ever since their debut in 2006, the band has come up with countless hits like Lies, Last Farewell, Haru Haru, Fantastic Baby, and more. Starting with T.O.P in 2017, the members had a four-year-long hiatus as G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung also enlisted in the military one after the other. As a result, anticipation is extremely high for BIGBANG’s comeback. Eighteen of Big Bang's singles have reached number one in South Korea and have collectively remained atop the Melon charts for a record 51 weeks. Big Bang have been praised for their individuality and ability to fuse a pop sound with rap, R&B, and dance elements. Members of the band have experimented with other genres for solo projects, thus the group has been described as "rich in variety" for their fans.

IMAGE: Instagram/bigbang_official