Blackpink’s Jennie And BIGBANG's G-Dragon Are Dating: Reports

BLACKPINK member Jennie has created a massive buzz ever since rumours of her dating BIGBANG’s G-Dragon surfaced online. According to Dispatch Korea, both the k-pop stars have been in a relationship for about a year now. Rumour mills suggest that both G-Dragon and Jennie meet secretly and often arrange their dates at home.

BLACKPINK's Jennie & G-Dragon dating?

As per the outlet, the BIGBANG member G-Dragon owns a personal parking lot and a private elevator that leads to his penthouse. BLACKPINK’s Jennie reportedly uses the same to meet him without having to prove her identity. It is also highly speculated that Jennie’s usual schedule includes her meeting G-Dragon after she is done with her work commitments and repeating the same pattern every day.

ALSO READ| BLACKPINK's Jennie's New YouTube Video Crosses 2.8 Million Views Instantly: Watch

The portal also suggests that BLACKPINK’s management company YG Entertainment is well aware of the duo’s relation. Jennie’s manager reportedly helps her with her visit to G-Dragon’s apartment and on odd days even G-Dragon’s manager does the same. The reports details that on the day of BLACPINK’s online concert, THE SHOW, Jennie was spotted leaving the artist’s house in the morning. G-Dragon’s car was also found at the venue of THE SHOW’s location.

ALSO READ| Cardi B Drops Heart-warming Comment Under A Fan's Tweet For BLACKPINK’s Jennie

A source close to the artist told the outlet, that many people a YG have noticed their bond. Not only this, but even Jennie’s mother is well aware of her relationship with G-Dragon. Moreover, the matriarch is glad that BIGBANG fame takes special care of her. YG Entertainment has refrained from talking about both the artist’s personal life. Even Jennie and G-Dragon haven’t responded to the romance rumours yet. Fans of both artists are eagerly waiting for the duo to officially address the rumours.

ALSO READ| BLACKPINK's Lisa Drops 'savage' Dance Cover 'LILI’s FILM [The Movie]', Fans Cant Keep Calm

Previously, Jennie hit the headlines for her YouTube video titled, ‘THE SHOW’ vlog released on February 10. The clip features Jennie rehearsing for the live stream concert while giving an intimate look at the entire from her point of view. The Vlog also includes Jennie having fun with fellow BLACKPINK members. From embracing Jisoo to playing with Rose, the new video emerged as one of the fan’s favourites amassing tremendous views and likes. Check out the YouTube video shared by Jennie below:

ALSO READ| TRI.BE's Debut With Two-song Album 'TRI.Be Da Loca' Confirmed By Shinsadong Tiger

(Promo Image Source: BLACKPINK's Jennie & BIGBANG's G-Dragon official Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.