BIGBANG's 'Still Life' Tops Multiple Music Charts; Fans Celebrate Band's Comeback

Dubbed as the 'King of K-pop', South Korean boyband BIGBANG finally made their highly anticipated comeback with a soulful track titled Still Life. This marked the band's first song after four years. Consisting of members G-Dragon, T.O.P, Taeyang, and Daesung, BIGBANG made its debut in 2006 and have known to be one of the biggest and most successful K-pop artists of all time.

The band made a comeback without ex-member Seungri who retired from the entertainment industry in March 2019 after being embroiled in legal trouble over his alleged involvement in fund embezzlement and being under investigation for the occurrence of prostitution in 2015. Check out how the fans are reacting to the band's highly anticipated comeback track.

BIGBANG releases comeback track 'Still Life'

The new soulful track Still Life traces the youth full days of the members as they get washed over by nostalgia of old times. The rhythmic beats paired with surreal vocals and rapping skills of the members evoke the feeling of summer and warmth among the listeners. As promised by G-Dragon earlier, the band met with the fans after four years 'when the flowers bloomed'.

As per Soompi, within only a couple of hours of being released, the track had reached the top positions in multiple music charts across the world. The hashtag #BIGBANG_STILLLIFE took the top position on Twitter's worldwide trending list as fans, called V.I.P, celebrated their return. The song also took the first position on iTunes Top Songs charts in 33 regions as well as topped charts in countries like Korea, China, and Japan on streaming platforms like Melon, QQ Music, and Line Music.

Fans celebrate BIGBANG comeback

As mentioned earlier, fans trended #BIGBANG_STILLLIFE on Twitter to celebrate their comeback but also left their honest feedback on the track. Many commended the symbolism and representation of Korean culture in the music video and priased the band for their artistry. One netizen tweeted, ''There is a reason why BIGBANG is one of the most celebrated Korean acts. BIGBANG wasn't just an artist to many of us. BIGBANG started a culture. They shaped a generation. They influenced the industry of today. They broke the mold we all tried to get out of.''

not to be dramatic but its a masterpiece. the colors in the mv are bright but the vibe is kinda sad. its sad and beautiful. the structure isnt the usual kpop song structure but it works. not every song needs a chorus and bigbang just proved that.#BIGBANG_StillLife pic.twitter.com/RgVgMTtqCI — jade 🎀 (@diorpopstar) April 4, 2022