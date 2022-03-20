K-pop Band BIGBANG Announces Their Much-awaited Return; Here's All You Need To Know

Much-loved Korean band BIGBANG is all set to make a comeback, after a gap of almost four years, and fans' excitement knew no bounds. The news was announced by YG Entertainment on March 20, and several fans and followers took to the comments section to express their excitement about the k-pop band's much-awaited comeback. YG Entertainment also unveiled the first look of the band's upcoming release.

BIGBANG comeback

YG Entertainment headed to Instagram to give BIGBANG fans a treat as they announced the release date of the upcoming project by the much-loved group. They also announced unveiled the first look of the project as they shared what appeared to be a blank polaroid with the release date printed on it. BIGBANG's next project will release on April 5, 2022 at midnight, KST and fans can't wait for the band's first song in about four years.

YG Entertainment earlier announced the band's comeback and also gave fans some news about the band's much-loved T.O.P. They mentioned that his contract with the agency had expired and that he would be leaving them after 16 years. However, they assured fans that he would participate in BIGBANG’s activities whenever possible. They also wished him the best as they mentioned he wished to grow as an 'artist and an entrepreneur'. According to reports by Soompi, the agency said-

"T.O.P’s exclusive contract with YG has ended, and he will be taking on a wide variety of new challenges as both an artist and an entrepreneur. We respected T.O.P’s desire to broaden the scope of his individual activities aside from just his promotions with BIGBANG, and he successfully came to an agreement about this with the other members. As long as the conditions are right, [T.O.P] will always participate in BIGBANG’s activities whenever he is able."

The beloved band made their debut in 2006 and are well known for their numbers including Last Farewell, Fantastic Baby, Lies and many more. It was in 2017 that T.O.P, the members of the band took a break as G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung also enlisted in the army. This makes their comeback even more special and much-anticipated and fans are eager to listen to their new music.

Image: Instagram/@bigbang_official