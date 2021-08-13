Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021 Nominations: Bad Bunny Gets 22 Nods, Maluma Gets 11

Quick links:
IMAGE: AP/BLACK EYED PEAS/FACEBOOK
Bad Bunny’s fans say ‘I Like It’ to the recently-announced Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021 nominations. The Puerto Rican singer got 22 nods at one of the most prestigious awards in Latin music. Among his other works, his albums 'El Último Tour del Mundo,' 'Las Que No Iban a Salir' and 'YHLQMDLG' got nominated under 'Top Latin Album of the Year' and 'Latin Rhythm Album of the Year' categories. The artist also got four nominations under 'Artist of the Year,' 'Streaming Song of the Year' and 'Songwriter of the Year' categories.
Meanwhile, the Columbian singer and songwriter, Maluma received second-highest nominations with 11 and J Balvin got nine. Even the prolific American group, Black Eyed Peas received eight nominations. The Billboard awards ceremony will air live on Telemundo from Watsco Center in Florida, on September 23, 2021, at 8 pm ET, 5 pm PT. Check out the complete list of Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021 nominations:
Artist of the Year:
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Artist of the Year, New:
Camilo
Eslabon Armado
Kali Uchis
Myke Towers
Rauw Alejandro
Crossover Artist of the Year:
Black Eyed Peas
Dua Lipa
Ne-Yo
Nicki Minaj
The Weeknd
Hot Latin Song of the Year:
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”
Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”
Kali Uchis, “Telepatía”
Karol G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”
Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”
Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”
Bad Bunny & Rosalía, “La Noche De Anoche”
Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”
Karol G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”
Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Jhay Cortez
Maluma
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Natti Natasha
Rosalía
Selena Gomez
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
Los Dos Carnales
Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year:
Epic
Interscope
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year:
Aura Music
Duars
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Latin Airplay Song of the Year:
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”
Karol G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”
Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”
Ozuna, Karol G & Myke Towers, “Caramelo”
Prince Royce, “Carita de Inocente”
Latín Airplay Label of the Year:
Remex
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Latin Airplay Imprint of the Year:
Aura Music
Fonovisa
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Sales Song of the Year:
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”
Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”
Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J. Rey Soul “Mamacita”
Karol G & Nicki Minaj, “Tusa”
Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”
Streaming Song of the Year:
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”
Bad Bunny “Yo Perreo Sola”
Bad Bunny, “Vete”
Bad Bunny, Jowell & Randy & Ñengo Flow, “Safaera"
Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”
Top Latin Album of the Year:
Anuel AA, Emmanuel
Bad Bunny, El Último Tour del Mundo
Bad Bunny, Las Que No Iban a Salir
Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
Maluma, Papi Juancho
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:
Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Selena Gomez
Shakira
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Aventura
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Black Eyed Peas
Eslabon Armado
Los Legendarios
Top Latin Albums Label of the Year:
Glad Empire
Rancho Humilde
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year:
Del
Real Hasta La Muerte
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo:
Camilo
Enrique Iglesias
Kali Uchis
Luis Fonsi
Shakira
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
CNCO
Maná
Mau y Ricky
Piso 21
Reik
Latin Pop Song of the Year:
Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J.Rey Soul “Mamacita”
Kali Uchis “Telepatía”
Reik, Farruko & Camilo “Si Me Dices Que Sí”
Sebastián Yatra, Rauw Alejandro & Manuel Turizo “TBT”
Shakira & Anuel AA “Me Gusta”
Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year:
Epic
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Latin Pop Airplay Imprint of the Year:
Real Hasta La Muerte
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
WK
Latin Pop Album of the Year:
Camilo, Mis Manos
Camilo, Por Primera Vez
Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios)
Piso 21, El Amor En Los Tiempos del Perreo
Selena Gomez, Revelación
Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year:
Interscope Geffen A&M
Sony Music Latin
Thirty Tigers
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Latin Pop Albums Imprint of the Year:
Capitol Latin
Hecho a Mano
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Warner Latina
Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo:
Carlos Vives
Elvis Crespo
Marc Anthony
Prince Royce
Romeo Santos
Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Aventura
Gente de Zona
La Sonora Dinamita
Monchy & Alexandra
N’Klabe
Tropical Song of the Year:
Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony, “De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta”
Marc Anthony, “Un Amor Eterno”
Nio García, Casper Mágico, Ozuna, Wisin & Yandel, Myke Towers & Flow La Movie, “Travesuras”
Prince Royce, “Carita de Inocente”
Prince Royce, “Lotería”
Tropical Airplay Label of the Year:
El Cartel
LP
Pina
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Tropical Airplay Imprint of the Year:
El Cartel
Hecho a Mano
Pina
Sony Music Latin
WK
Tropical Albums of the Year:
El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, En Cuarentena
Frankie Ruiz, The Greatest Salsa Ever, Vol. 1
Gloria Estefan, Brazil305
Prince Royce, Alter Ego
Sonora Ponceña, Hegemonía Musical
Tropical Albums Label of the Year:
Discos Fuentes
Sony Music Latin
The Orchard
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Zacarías Ferreira
Tropical Albums Imprint of the Year:
Norte
Premium Latin
Sony Music Latin
The Orchard
Top Stop
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo:
Christian Nodal
El Fantasma
Junior H
Lenin Ramírez
Natanael Cano
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Los Ángeles Azules
Los Dos Carnales
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga & Snoop Dogg, “Que Maldición”
El Fantasma & Los Dos Carnales, “Cabrón y Vago”
Lenin Ramírez, featuring Grupo Firme, “Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo”
Los Dos Carnales, “El Envidioso”
Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year:
Afinarte
Lizos
Remex
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Regional Mexican Airplay Imprint of the Year:
Afinarte
Disa
Fonovisa
Lizos
Remex
Regional Mexican Albums of the Year:
Christian Nodal, Ayayay!
Eslabon Armado, Corta Venas
Eslabon Armado, Tu Veneno Mortal
Eslabon Armado, Vibras de Noche
Junior H, Atrapado En Un Sueño
Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year:
Afinarte
DEL
Rancho Humilde
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Regional Mexican Albums Imprint of the Year:
Afinarte
DEL
Fonovisa
Lizos
Rancho Humilde
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo:
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Jowell & Randy
Los Legendarios
Play-N-Skillz
Wisin & Yandel
Zion & Lennox
Latin Rhythm Song of the Year:
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”
Bad Bunny “Yo Perreo Sola”
Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”
Karol G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”
Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”
Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year:
Glad Empire
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Latin Rhythm Airplay Imprint of the Year:
Aura
La Industria
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:
Anuel AA, Emmanuel
Bad Bunny, El Último Tour del Mundo
Bad Bunny, Las Que No Iban a Salir
Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
Maluma, Papi Juancho
Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year:
Glad Empire
Rich
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Latin Rhythm Albums Imprint of the Year:
Aura
Real Hasta La Muerte
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Songwriter of the Year:
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
Edgar ‘Edge’ Barrera
J Balvin
Tainy
Publisher of the Year:
RSM Publishing, ASCAP
Sony Discos Music Publishing LLC, ASCAP
Universal Music Corp, ASCAP
WC Music Corp, ASCAP
Publishing Corporation of the Year:
Kobalt Music
RSM Publishing
Sony Music Publishing
Universal Music
Warner Chappell Music
Producer of the Year:
Mora
Ovy On The Drums
Sky Rompiendo
Súbelo Neo
Tainy
