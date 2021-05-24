Billboard Music Awards 2021: Doja Cat And SZA Perform To ‘Kiss Me More’

Amidst the Billboard Music Awards 2021 news updates, singer Doja Cat recently dropped in a glimpse of herself performing at the event through social media. As she performed with artist Solána Imani Rowe, popularly known as SZA, she even shared that she felt great to perform with her. The fans were left amazed the moment they saw her singing on the stage and poured in heart symbols in the comments for the singer.

Doja Cat and SZA perform to ‘Kiss me more’ together

Doja Cat recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a video in which she can be seen setting the stage on fire with her performance on Kiss Me More. In the video, she can be seen in a snazzy black and white attire with her hair tied tightly into two braids. She even added a pair of stunning white coloured spherical earrings to match her outfit.

In the caption, she stated that she felt great to perform Kiss Me More with SZA at the Billboard Music Awards 2021 and then urged all her fans not to miss the rest of the show on NBC. She then began providing credits to the ones who created her look, the management team, creative team, production crew, hair and makeup assistants, etc.

Many fans were thrilled to see Doja Cat perform at the Billboard Music Awards 2021 and added that she looked so good. Many of the fans also dropped in fire symbols in the comments to depict that the performance of Doja Cat at Billboard Music Awards 2021 was on fire. Many also observed how she lost weight and asked her through the comments whether she really lost her weight or not. Some of them even complimented her on how her body and outfit were on fleek and poured in heart symbols along with it. Have a look at some of the fans' reactions to Doja Cat’s Instagram post.





Artist SZA reacted to Doja Cat’s video clip and dropped in this video stating that she got a better quality video of both of them performing together on the stage. She even thanked Doja Cat for having her and then thanked BBMAs 2021 for nominating her.

