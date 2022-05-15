Billboard Music Awards 2022: List Of Nominations, Presenters; How To Watch Live & More

Quick links:
Billboard Music Awards is all set to return to Las Vegas this year with a list of spectacular performances from Florence + The Machine, Megan Thee Stallion, Burna Boy, Red Hot Chilli Peppers and more on the menu. Billboard Music Awards is one of the biggest international accolades in the music industry. The Award honours the 'out of the box' talents of the industry who have given back-to-back commendable hits (tracks and albums) in the past year.
The upcoming Billboard Music Awards 2022 is set to be held on May 15, 2022, in MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show will air live on NBC at 8 p.m. ET and stream on Peacock. You can watch the awards show with a YouTube TV subscription. Here is the list of presenters and performers who are gearing up for the forthcoming Award show.
Anthony Anderson
Anitta
Chloe Bailey
Michael Bublé
Dove Cameron
Dixie D’Amelio
DJ Khaled
Giveon
Tiffany Haddish
Heidi Klum
Liza Koshy
Pusha T
Teyana Taylor
Raux Alejandro – “Cúrame” / “MUSEO”/ “Todo De Ti”
Mary J. Blige
Becky G – “Baile Con Mi Ex” & “MAMIII”
Burna Boy – “Last Last” & “Kilometre”
Dan + Shay – “You”
Florence + the Machine – “My Love”
Elle King & Miranda Lambert – “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”
Latto – “Big Energy”
Machine Gun Kelly – “twin flame”
Maxwell – “The Lady in My Life”
Megan Thee Stallion – “Plan B” & “Sweetest Pie”
Travis Scott – “Mafia”
Ed Sheeran – “2step”
Silk Sonic – “Love’s Train”
Morgan Wallen – “Wasted on You”
Here is the complete list of Billboard Music Awards 2022 nominations.
Top Artist
Doja Cat
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Givēon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo
Pooh Shiesty
The Kid LAROI
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Adele
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
BTS
Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Migos
Silk Sonic
Adele
Drake
Juice WRLD
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
Doja Cat
Drake
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Doja Cat
Drake
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Adele
BTS
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Walker Hayes
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
BTS
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Eagles (Hotel California Tour)
Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
Harry Styles (Love on Tour)
The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
Doja Cat
Givēon
Silk Sonic
Summer Walker
The Weeknd
Givēon
Khalid
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist
Doja Cat
Summer Walker
SZA
Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)
Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
Usher (The Vegas Residency)
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Drake
Juice WRLD
Polo G
Cardi B
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)
Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)
Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
Walker Hayes
Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Carrie Underwood
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Zac Brown Band
Luke Bryan (Proud to Be Right Here Tour)
Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)
Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)
Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
Måneskin
twenty-one pilots
Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
Bad Bunny
Farruko
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro
Bad Bunny
Farruko
Rauw Alejandro
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rosalía
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo)
Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)
Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Tiësto
Top Christian Artist
Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
for King & Country
Lauren Daigle
Ye
CeCe Winans
Elevation Worship
Kirk Franklin
Maverick City Music
Ye
Album Awards
Adele, 30
Doja Cat, Planet Her
Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR
Arcane League of Legends
Encanto
In The Heights
Sing 2
tick, tick…BOOM!
Doja Cat, Planet Her
Givēon, When It’s All Said and Done…Take Time
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), An Evening With Silk Sonic
Summer Walker, Still Over It
The Weeknd, Dawn FM
Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Moneybagg Yo, A Gangsta’s Pain
Rod Wave, SoulFly
The Kid LAROI, F*ck Love
Ye, Donda
Florida Georgia Line, Life Rolls On
Lee Brice, Hey World
Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)
Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album
AJR, OK Orchestra
Coldplay, Music of the Spheres
Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1
John Mayer, Sob Rock
twenty-one pilots, Scaled and Icy
Eslabon Armado, Corta Venas
J Balvin, Jose
Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞
Karol G, KG0516
Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa
C418, Minecraft – Volume Alpha
FKA twigs, Caprisongs
Illenium, Fallen Embers
Porter Robinson, Nurture
Rüfüs Du Sol, Surrender
Carrie Underwood,
My Savior
CeCe Winans, Believe for It
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement
Phil Wickham, Hymn of Heaven
Ye, Donda
CeCe Winans, Believe for It
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement
Maverick City Music, Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition
Maverick City Music & Upperroom, move your heart.
Ye, Donda
Song Awards
Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More
Dua Lipa, Levitating
Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears
Dua Lipa, Levitating
Glass Animals, Heat Waves
Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears
BTS, Butter
BTS, Permission to Dance
Dua Lipa, Levitating
Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits
Walker Hayes, Fancy Like
Dua Lipa, Levitating
Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits
Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears
Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON, Peaches
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, Industry Baby
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears
Dua Lipa, Levitating
Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits
Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears
BTS, Butter
Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits
Lil Nas X, Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears
Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More
Gayle, abcdefu
Glass Animals, Heat Waves
Masked Wolf, Astronaut In The Ocean
Walker Hayes, Fancy Like
Doja Cat & The Weeknd, You Right
Givēon, Heartbreak Anniversary
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Givēon, Peaches
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), Leave The Door Open
WizKid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems, Essence
Drake ft. 21 Savage, Project Pat, Knife Talk
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, Way 2 Sexy
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, Industry Baby
Masked Wolf, Astronaut In The Ocean
Polo G, Rapstar
Chris Stapleton, You Should Probably Leave
Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, If I Didn’t Love You
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, Buy Dirt
Luke Combs, Forever After All
Walker Hayes, Fancy Like
Coldplay X BTS, My Universe
Elle King & Miranda Lambert, Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)
Imagine Dragons, Follow You
Måneskin, Beggin'
The Anxiety: Willow & Tyler Cole, Meet Me at Our Spot
Aventura x Bad Bunny, Volví
Bad Bunny, Yonaguni
Farruko, Pepas
Kali Uchis, telepatía
Rauw Alejandro, Todo De Ti
Elton John & Dua Lipa, Cold Heart – PNAU Remix
Farruko, Pepas
Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae, You
Tiësto, The Business
Travis Scott & HVME, Goosebumps
Anne Wilson, My Jesus
Ye, Hurricane
Ye, Moon
Ye, Off the Grid
Ye, Praise God
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music ft. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, Jireh
Ye, Hurricane
Ye, Moon
Ye, Off the Grid
Ye, Praise God
