Ed Sheeran, Becky G & Others To Perform At Billboard Music Awards 2022; Check Full List

Billboard Music Awards 2022 recently unveiled the performers' list of the event revealing the names of some of the notable musicians. Here's what we know.

Billboard Music Awards 2022

Billboard Music Awards is among the biggest international accolades in the music industry. The Award honours the extraordinary talents of the industry who have given commendable tracks and albums in the past year. The upcoming Billboard Music Awards 2022 are set to be held on May 15, 2022, in MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. While we approach the date of the event, the organisers recently left the fans amazed by revealing the names of the performers who will be setting the stage on fire with their iconic performances. 

Who will be performing at 2022 Billboard Music Awards? 

According to Billboard, the list of performers' names was announced for the upcoming 2022 Billboard Music Awards consisting of names Becky G, Ed Sheeran, Elle King, Miranda Lambert and Travis Scott. the artists joined the list of previously announced names including Morgan Wallen, Florence + the Machine, Maxwell and Silk Sonic.

While Becky G will be marking her performance debut at the award show, Ed Sheeran will perform from Belfast, North Ireland. Elle King and Miranda Lambert perform their duet "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" which has been nominated for the top rock song. On the other hand, Travis Scott is expected to give a 'memorable' performance. 

Who will be hosting the Billboard Music awards 2022?

According to Billboard, the legendary music producer and rapper,  Sean “Diddy” Combs who goes by the name Diddy among his fans has been roped in to host and executive produce the highly-awaited musical night. It was also stated that the American rapper will be hosting the event after 25 years after he bagged his first award in 1997 for his No Way Out album.

Billboard Music Awards 2022 nominations

Artist Awards

Top Artist
Doja Cat
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Givēon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo
Pooh Shiesty
The Kid LAROI

Top Male Artist

Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Adele
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift

