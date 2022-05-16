The late music and dance legend Michael Jackson still rules the hearts of many. He is remembered at various events and has been an idol for millions. His tracks still top the playlists of music buffs and his dance routines are followed by many choreographers across the globe. The recently held Billboard Music Awards 2022 also saw a heartfelt tribute to the late musician as American singer-songwriter Maxwell marked Jackson's track Thriller's upcoming milestone anniversary.

Michael Jackson's sixth solo album Thriller is all set to turn 40 this November. The album consists of various chart-busting tracks which have been crooned by many for almost the past four decades. At the Billboard Music Awards 2022, Maxwell celebrated the 40 years anniversary of the late legend's album in advance with a memorable performance.

Maxwell paid his heartfelt homage to the late Michael Jackson as he performed the album's closing track The Lady Of My Life at the BBMAs 2022. The singer wore a sparkly black suit jacket with matching gloves and shoes during his performance. He also donned a pair of aviator sunglasses and flaunted his curly hair at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas. The singer sang the track, which is originally penned by Rod Temperton, and was backed by a full band. At the end of his tribute, Maxwell also sent love to the late legendary singer and said, "We love you, Michael Jackson."

Maxwell on celebrating Thriller's 40th anniversary

As Maxwell arrived at the red carpet of the star-studded event, he spoke about his tribute to Michael Jackson with E!. The singer mentioned how he felt honoured to be able to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the iconic album. He also revealed how he has prepared for the tribute and hailed Michael Jackson for his work.

He said, "I'm feeling honoured to be here, honoured to be able to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Thriller, one of the biggest and greatest albums that's ever hit." "I've been up since six in the morning trying to get everything together, and you know, just want to do right — it's Michael Jackson. There's nobody better, nobody greater, so I just want to do it well, and then do it with my own twist, but truly it's just an absolute honour," he added.

Image: Twitter/@BBMAs/AP