Billboard Music Awards 2022: Rapper Diddy Roped In To Host The Ceremony

Ahead of the release of the Billboard Music Awards 2022, it was recently revealed that the American rapper Diddy will be the host and the executive producer.

Billboard Music Awards 2022

Billboard Music Awards is among the biggest international accolades in the music industry. The Award honours the extraordinary talents of the industry who have given commendable tracks and albums in the past year. As fans look forward to enjoying the performances at the Billboard Music Awards 2022 along with the announcement of the winners, the makers recently announced the name of the host.

The upcoming Billboard Music Awards 2022 are set to be held on 15 May 2022 in MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Weeknd bagged the most number of nominations, 17, this year in categories, including Top Artists, Top 100 Songs and more. Doja Cat became the leading female finalist. Read further ahead to get more details about the show. 

Who will be hosting the Billboard Music awards 2022?

According to Billboard, the legendary music producer and rapper,  Sean “Diddy” Combs who goes by the name Diddy among his fans has been roped in to host and executive produce the highly-awaited musical night. It was also stated that the American rapper will be hosting the event after 25 years after he bagged his first award in 1997 for his No Way Out album. Expressing his delight at hosting the upcoming show, Diddy assured his fans that it will be unlike any awards show as he will be bringing the love and setting the frequency at an all-time high. Stating further about being the executive producer of the show, he hailed Billboard Music Awards and mentioned that they truly represent the artists and where the music was at present. 

He stated, “This will be unlike any awards show – I’m bringing the love and setting the frequency at an all-time high. The Billboard Music Awards truly represent the artists and where music is today, so I’m excited to curate the biggest live performances and surprises. The world has to tune in to see.”

Billboard Music Awards 2022 nominations

Artist Awards

Top Artist
Doja Cat
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Givēon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo
Pooh Shiesty
The Kid LAROI

Top Male Artist

Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Adele
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

BTS
Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Migos
Silk Sonic... Click Here to check the full list. 

