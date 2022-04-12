DJ Khaled Receives Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star; Jay-Z, Diddy, Fat Joe & More Attend Event

As DJ Khaled was recently honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the rapper expressed his delight by sharing glimpses from the star-studded ceremony on social media for his fans. He even revealed how the other notable artists namely Jay-Z, Diddy, Fat Joe, Teyana Taylor, Jeezy and others graced the event and paid tribute to DJ Khaled.

DJ Khaled has created some iconic singles namely Grammy Family, I'm So Hood, Put Your Hands Up, Welcome to my Hood, It Ain't Over Til It's Over, How Many Times, Do You Mind, I'm The One and many more.

DJ Khaled gets emotional on receiving Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

DJ Khaled recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a series of posts giving his fans glimpses of the ceremony of the Hollywood Walk of Fame event. It was revealed that the event was graced by Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter and Sean “Diddy” Combs; artists Fat Joe, Teyana Taylor, Jeezy and N.O.R.E.; label executives Sylvia Rhone (Epic Records), LA Reid (Hitco), Ethiopia Habtemariam (Motown), Tunji Balogun (Def Jam), LaTrice Burnette (Island), Jeff Harleston (Universal Music Group) and Mark Shimmel (Dick Clark Productions); along with Cool & Dre, Reggie Saunders of Nike and Wayne Barrow.

As fat Joe introduced the rapper before honouring him with the star, he recalled his memories from the time he met him for the first time. While paying a heartfelt tribute to the rapper, he said, "When I met him, he made me move out of New York to Miami. Just to be close to him … that energy was so infectious. When I think of Khaled, I think of love. That’s the only reason why you see the heavyweights here like you see them."

Furthermore, even Diddy gave a heartwarming speech talking about DJ Khaled's career and recalled an interesting conversation of them together during which he told the rapper that he was a pioneer, an icon and a brilliant businessman along with a great friend, a great father, a great husband, and one of the greatest people he'd ever met.

In response, DJ Khaled walked to the podium and got emotional by saying, "God put me on this earth to be a light. They didn’t believe in us, but God did.” In the Instagram caption, he even penned a note of gratitude while sharing a video of him and his family unveiling the star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The caption read, "Grateful for the love me and my family thank u." (sic)

