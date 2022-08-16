BTS' RM & J-Hope Spotted Grooving To Billie Eilish's Tracks At Her Seoul Concert

The South Korean boy band BTS has surely taken the world by storm with their foot-tapping and chart-busting tracks. The band's members - RM, Suga, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope and V - never fails to make the audience groove to their songs. Recently, BTS members RM and J-Hope were seen grooving to Grammy Award-winning singer Billie Eilish's tracks at her concert in Seoul. The concert took place at Gocheok Sky Dome on Korean Liberation Day. The show was a part of the 20-year-old singer's second full-length album Happier Than Ever, which was released last year.

Several videos and pictures of J-Hope and RM dancing to Billie Eilish's songs are making rounds on social media. The K-Pop stars' fans have dropped several images and clips of the two as they were seemingly having a great time at the Bad Guy singer's concert. The two surely showed off their ace dance moves at the concert. Here is how the BTS ARMY reacted to the K-Pop stars' dance moves at the concert.

The social media platform Twitter is filled with fans reacting to J-Hope and RM dancing in the VIP zone at Billie Eilish's concert. A Twitter user penned, "Look at Hoseok and Namjoon having the time of their life at the Billie’s concert (sic)," while another wrote, "Another video of namjoon and jhope at Billie's concert Again look at joon's hair!! im obsessed!!! (sic)"

Look at Hoseok and Namjoon having the time of their life at the Billie’s concert😭😭 pic.twitter.com/bEs6ewKeev — j-hope daily™ (@thehobiprint) August 15, 2022

Another video of namjoon and jhope at Billie's concert



Again look at joon's hair!! im obsessed!!!pic.twitter.com/mjC1IJnThq — ☘️ (@Joonsbase) August 15, 2022

RM and J-Hope drop pictures with Billie Eilish

Soon after the concert, J-Hope and RM both shared pictures with Billie Eilish and Finneas. In the pictures, the four singers could be seen giving goofy poses. J-Hope donned a red t-shirt with a cute butterfly printed on it. He completed his look with blue jeans and a green beanie cap. On the other hand, RM donned a white t-shirt and accessorised his look with a silver chain. The Happier Than Ever singer wore a trendy black oversised t-shirt, while Finneas sported a black shirt. Along with the photos, J-Hope and RM also dropped several clips from the concert. While J-Hope wrote, "Happier Than Everrr (sic)," RM penned, "bad guys... (sic)".

(Image: @rkive/Instagram)