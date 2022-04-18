Billie Eilish Becomes Youngest Performer To Headline Coachella; Duets With Damon Albarn

The Coachella music festival has created a frenzy among all music lovers, as several eminent artists across the globe took to the stage to deliver astonishing performances. The 20-year-old sensation Billie Eilish created history by becoming the youngest artist to headline Coachella with her recent act.

Audiences were in for a delight as Eilish took to the stage with musician Damon Albarn, as the duo sang Gorillaz’s hit track Feel Good Inc. Calling the night one of her 'craziest experiences', Billie said about Damon, "He changed my life in a lot of ways, and changed my view of what music and art and creation could be.”

Apart from Damon Albarn, Eilish also brought on stage her Lovely collaborator, Khalid. Another highlight of the Oscar winner's performance was her shoutout to the 2018 headliner Beyonce. She told the crowd, "Thank you, Coachella! I’m sorry I’m not Beyoncé." Earlier she also mentioned, "I should not be headlining this s**t, but I’m so fucking grateful to be here.”

The Ocean Eyes crooner also took a moment to express gratitude amid the troubling pandemic times. She said, “I want us to be grateful that we are alive and breathing and we’re here. It’s been such a crazy three years and we deserve to feel good and be happy and feel safe and calm.”Take a look at some of the highlights.

Billie eilish and Khalid - Lovely, Coachella pic.twitter.com/h8aGfEaA9A — kdkrown (@girlonsaturn__) April 17, 2022

Her set ran across 25 songs, which included - Bury a Friend, I Didn’t Change My Number, NDA, Therefore I Am, My Strange Addiction, idontwannabeyouanymore, Lovely, You Should See Me in a Crown, Billie Bossa Nova, GOLDWING, Halley’s Comet

Oxytocin, Ilomilo, and I Love You among others.

Before Eilish, singer Harry Styles headlined the set a night prior. The former One Direction star surprised the audiences as he brought Shania Twain on stage for a rendition of Man! I Feel Like a Woman!. Talking about Twain, Harry said, "This lady taught me to sing," and added, "She also taught me that men are trash.” Styles also mentioned, "She is someone who holds a special place in my heart."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @COACHELLA)