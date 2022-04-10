Billie Eilish Dedicates 'Your Power' To Ukrainians; Shows Solidarity Amid Russian Invasion

Amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, several artists and celebrities have extended their support to those impacted by the war and sent them their love and prayers. Most recently, popular sibling duo Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell dedicated their song Your Power to Ukrainians as the war in the country continues. This took place at the virtual 'Stand Up For Ukraine' event that also had in attendance celebrities like Elton John and Madonna.

Billie Eilish's Your Power performance in honour of Ukraine

Ahead of the performance, Billie Eilish spoke about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and mentioned that her performance was 'in honour of the people of Ukraine'. She also urged world leaders to take 'immediate action' and help those displaced across the world due to the current situation.

Billie Eilish said, "To world leaders, there are millions of people being displaced from Ukraine. We need you to answer the call, and for you to take immediate action to support displaced people around the world. For those watching, help amplify this message so our leaders know we must take action immediately. We stand with Ukraine.”

Watch Billie Eilish's Your Power performance here-

The line-up of performers at the 'Stand Up For Ukraine' event included U2, Chris Rock, Demi Lovato, Céline Dion, Green Day, Hugh Jackman, the Jonas Brothers, Katy Perry and many other popular stars. Madonna and her son David Banda offered a 'gift of song' to people across the globe in the hope of urging them to extend their support to Ukraine. She shared the performance online and wrote, "Artists are here to disturb the peace!! — We stand up for Ukraine and we need World Leaders to do the same!! Immediate action is needed to help displaced people from Ukraine."

Artists are here to disturb the peace!! — We stand up for Ukraine and we need World Leaders to do the same!! Immediate action is needed to help displaced people from Ukraine. Share this video, post your own or donate (link in bio) #StandUpForUkraine 🇺🇦 🇺🇦 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/nxwo7cv9pw — Madonna (@Madonna) April 9, 2022

As per People, Elton John was also part of the event and mentioned he was 'heartbroken and appalled' by the suffering that people are currently undergoing. He mentioned that he stands for an 'end to the violence and suffering' in Ukraine and said, "We are heartbroken and appalled to see the suffering of people in Ukraine today, including over a quarter of a million people living with HIV as this conflict unfolds. During these devastating times, we stand for an end to the violence and suffering in Ukraine. We must support those seeking help and making their way to safety with life-saving services and humanitarian aide."

Image: Instagram/@billieeilish, AP