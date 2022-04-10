Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: More Flee Despite Putin's Continuous Shelling In Mariupol

Quick links:
Image: AP
According to the report latest operational report, Ukrainian soldiers thwarted eight Russian attacks in the territory of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Also, it has destroyed four tanks, eight units of armoured vehicles and 13 air targets including three aircraft, one helicopter, five UAVs and four winged missiles.
Ukrainian Armed Forces, on Sunday, released the heroic confrontation of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military. According to the statement released on social media, Russia continues to lead full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine. "The occupiers are trying to improve the tactical position of their units in the Mykolaiv direction. On the other hand, in Volyn, Polisky and Siversky's directions, significant changes in the position and activities of the enemy's troops were not recorded," it said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Saturday that democratic countries are united in working to stop the Russian invasion as civilians continued to flee eastern parts of the country before an expected onslaught and firefighters searched for survivors in a northern town no longer occupied by Russian forces. In his daily late-night video address to Ukrainians, Zelenskyy said that “Russian aggression was not intended to be limited to Ukraine alone” and the “entire European project is a target for Russia.”
ozens of protesters gathered in front of the Russian embassy in Chile’s capital of Santiago on Saturday to denounce the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Protesters unfurled a large banner featuring the colors of the Ukrainian flag. The group included Ukrainians living in Chile.
Some protesters lay down on the ground and clutched stuffed animals to honor child victims of the war. A large banner read, “Stand with Ukraine.”
A group of women wait to receive free food from a soup kitchen in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv.
Firefighters continued searching Saturday for survivors or the dead in the debris of destroyed buildings in a northern Ukrainian town that was occupied for weeks by Russian forces.
Residents of Borodianka expect to find dozens of victims under the rubble of the several buildings destroyed during fighting between Russian forces and Ukrainian troops. The town is about 75 kilometers (47 miles) northwest of the capital of Kyiv and had more than 12,000 residents.
Firefighters work on a destroyed apartment building in the town of Borodyanka
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday for providing military support to Ukraine. Notably, Johnson was in Kyiv on Saturday where he met the Ukrainian President.
As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 46th day, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) stated that the exit of Russian troops from northern Ukraine reveals signs of non-combatants being disproportionately targeted. Taking to Twitter, the UK Defence Ministry claimed in the latest defence intelligence update on Saturday that “evidence of the disproportionate targeting of non-combatants" includes mass graves, the tragic exploitation of hostages as human shields, as well as the mining of civilian buildings.
Shelling by Russian forces of Ukraine’s key port of Mariupol on the Sea of Azov has collapsed several humanitarian corridors and made conditions seldom right for people to leave. It was not clear Saturday how many people remained trapped in the city, which had a prewar population of 430,000. Ukrainian officials have put the number at about 100,000, but earlier this week, British defence officials said 160,000 people remained trapped in the city.
Ukraine has imposed a trade embargo against the aggressor, Russia. With the latest action, imports of goods from Russia into the customs territory of Ukraine have been banned. This was announced by the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, according to Nexta TV.
Civilian evacuations moved forward in patches of battle-scarred eastern Ukraine on Saturday, a day after a missile strike killed at least 52 people and wounded more than 100 at a train station where thousands clamoured to leave before an expected Russian onslaught. However, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that buses to evacuate people from Berdiansk, Tokmak and Enerhodar had to return empty because they were blocked by Russian forces. People from these cities could only evacuate by cars, reported Kyiv Independent.
As the relentless battle in Ukraine continues for the 45th day, the Russian Federation disclosed that it had destroyed over 2,037 tanks, 127 aircraft, 229 rocket launchers, and other defence equipment of Ukraine.
"In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 127 aircraft, 98 helicopters, 428 unmanned aerial vehicles, 2,037 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 229 multiple rocket launchers, 886 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 1,941 special military vehicles, have been destroyed," Russian Defence Ministry stated in a press statement.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's visit to Kyiv earlier in the day was an example of leadership with "no obstacles."
In his daily late-night video address to the nation, Zelenskyy said the U.K. was "ready to assume patronage of the restoration of Kyiv and the Kyiv region" after the war.
He also called on all countries to impose a complete oil embargo on Russia in order to choke out one of its main revenue streams.
"Ukraine does not have time to wait," he said.
Zelenskyy said democratic countries were united in working to stop the war.
Johnson and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Saturday became the latest of several European rulers to meet Zelenskky in Kyiv.
"Together with our partners, we will intensify sanctions against #Russia every week. We will not limit ourselves to asset freezes or sanctions against oligarchs. We will affect Russia's ability to use its energy resources," said Boris Johnson during the meeting with Zelenskyy. pic.twitter.com/JpYr4dvKta— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 9, 2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin may use the Biden administration’s support for Ukraine as a pretext to order a new campaign to interfere in American politics, U.S. intelligence officials have assessed.
Intelligence agencies have so far not found any evidence that Putin has authorized measures like the ones Russia is believed to have undertaken in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections in support of former President Donald Trump, according to several people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive findings.
But given Putin’s antipathy toward the West and his repeated denunciations of Ukraine, officials believe he may see the U.S. backing of Ukraine’s resistance as a direct affront to him, giving him further incentive to target another U.S. election, the people said. It is not yet clear which candidates Russia might try to promote or what methods it might use.
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Saturday joined the stream of European leaders showing their support for Ukraine by traveling to the nation’s capital for face-to-face meetings with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Johnson’s surprise visit included a pledge of new military assistance, including 120 armored vehicles and new anti-ship missile systems. This came a day after he promised to send an additional 100 million pounds ($130 million) of high-grade military equipment to Ukraine, saying Britain wanted to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression.
Johnson also confirmed further economic support, guaranteeing an additional $500 million in World Bank lending to Ukraine, taking Britain’s total loan guarantee to up to $1 billion.
In Barkinkove, Ukrainian volunteers arm themselves to join the frontline against Russian troops expected to regroup in eastern Ukraine
Just west of Kramatorsk where a missile hit a train station packed with evacuees on Friday, reservists prepare themselves to fight, some for the first time.
One volunteer told a Sky News reporter that everybody is scared, adding "That's normal, that's war."
Nearby, men attempt to fix an abandoned Russian tank.
Ukrainian Army member Roman said they have enough people but weapon-wise he said "it would be great to get more."
On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy renewed his plea for countries to send more weapons.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that he is committed to pressing for peace despite Russian attacks on civilians that have stunned the world, and he renewed his plea for more weapons ahead of an expected surge in fighting in the country’s east.
He made the comments in an interview with The Associated Press a day after at least 52 people were killed in a strike on a train station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, and as evidence of civilian killings came to light after Russian troops failed to seize the capital where he has hunkered down, Kyiv.
“No one wants to negotiate with a person or people who tortured this nation. It’s all understandable. And as a man, as a father, I understand this very well,” Zelenskyy said. But “we don’t want to lose opportunities, if we have them, for a diplomatic solution.”
Wearing the olive drab that has marked his transformation into a wartime leader, he looked visibly exhausted yet animated by a drive to persevere. He spoke to the AP inside the presidential office complex, where windows and hallways are protected by towers of sandbags and heavily armed soldiers.
“We have to fight, but fight for life. You can’t fight for dust when there is nothing and no people. That’s why it is important to stop this war,” Zelenskyy said.
Russian troops that withdrew from northern Ukraine are now regrouping for what is expected to be an intensified push to retake the eastern Donbas region, including the besieged port city of Mariupol that Ukrainian fighters are striving to defend.
The president said those defenders are tying up “a big part of the enemy forces,” characterizing the battle to hold Mariupol as “the heart of the war” right now.
“It’s beating. We’re fighting. We’re strong. And if it stops beating, we will be in a weaker position,” he said.
