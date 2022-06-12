Billie Eilish Halts London Concert Due To Several Fans Fainting; Here's What Happened

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish recently halted her show in London after several fans reportedly started fainting from the heat. Following complaints from fans that they were "squished," the You Should See Me In a Crown singer asked the crowd to give some room to each other. She said, "Take a step back. If someone looks a little woozy, just tell someone. Don’t try to save feelings".

Billie Eilish halts London concert after several fans fainted

As per the reports by BBC, on Saturday, Billie Eilish was forced to put her concert on pause after she witnessed that fans were facing difficulties at London’s O2 arena due to hot temperatures inside the auditorium. Concerned about her fans, the Happier Than Ever singer said, "Are you all ok? People were fainting and getting pulled out. It’s hot, I know," adding, "Take a step back, give everybody some space. If someone looks a little woozy, just tell someone. Don’t try to save feelings." Later, thanking all the security and staff at the venue, Eilish said, "I appreciate you."

Billie Eilish at the O2 was a brilliant show. A 20 year old holds 20,000 captivated for 100 mins. Amazing talent and so many positive messages from her which I loved my teenage daughters to hear. #BillieEilishLondon #O2Arena pic.twitter.com/rdIZHjXTrd — David Fox (@Fokksie) June 12, 2022

This is not the first time that Billie Eilish stopped her show owing to the crowd's safety, earlier also the Ocean Eyes singer paused her concert as she found one of her fans was suffering from some breathing issues and immediately called for help. The singer was performing at the State Farm Area in Atlanta, Georgia, where a fan was spotted facing some trouble. Billie asked her fan if she needed an inhaler and later asked her crew, "Do we have an inhaler? Can we just grab one?" She also told the crowd to stand away from her and give her breathing space. She quipped," Give her some time. Don't crowd."

Billie Eilish Parts Ways With Beau Matthew Tyler Vorce

Recently, the 20-year-old garnered headlines after she parted ways with her boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce, with the latter confirming the news on his social media handle. He also addressed the cheating rumours making rounds on the internet, saying 'nobody cheated on anyone'. Vorce added how it's dangerous to spread false information on social media, as he called out Billie's fans for blasting him with negative comments.

The Oscar-winning star will be headlining this year’s Glastonbury Festival later this month, which will make her the youngest solo headliner in the event’s history.

Image: Instagram/@kitkat_katecat