Last Updated:

Billie Eilish Halts London Concert Due To Several Fans Fainting; Here's What Happened

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish recently halted her show in London after several fans reportedly started fainting from the heat. Here's what happened:

Written By
Swati Singh
billie eilish

Image: Instagram/@kitkat_katecat


American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish recently halted her show in London after several fans reportedly started fainting from the heat. Following complaints from fans that they were "squished," the You Should See Me In a Crown singer asked the crowd to give some room to each other. She said, "Take a step back. If someone looks a little woozy, just tell someone. Don’t try to save feelings".

Billie Eilish halts London concert after several fans fainted

As per the reports by BBC, on Saturday, Billie Eilish was forced to put her concert on pause after she witnessed that fans were facing difficulties at London’s O2 arena due to hot temperatures inside the auditorium. Concerned about her fans, the Happier Than Ever singer said, "Are you all ok? People were fainting and getting pulled out. It’s hot, I know," adding, "Take a step back, give everybody some space. If someone looks a little woozy, just tell someone. Don’t try to save feelings." Later, thanking all the security and staff at the venue, Eilish said, "I appreciate you."

This is not the first time that Billie Eilish stopped her show owing to the crowd's safety, earlier also the Ocean Eyes singer paused her concert as she found one of her fans was suffering from some breathing issues and immediately called for help. The singer was performing at the State Farm Area in Atlanta, Georgia, where a fan was spotted facing some trouble. Billie asked her fan if she needed an inhaler and later asked her crew, "Do we have an inhaler? Can we just grab one?" She also told the crowd to stand away from her and give her breathing space. She quipped," Give her some time. Don't crowd." 

READ | Coachella 2022: Hayley Williams and Billie Eilish surprise fans, perform 'Misery Business'

Billie Eilish Parts Ways With Beau Matthew Tyler Vorce

Recently, the 20-year-old garnered headlines after she parted ways with her boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce, with the latter confirming the news on his social media handle. He also addressed the cheating rumours making rounds on the internet, saying 'nobody cheated on anyone'. Vorce added how it's dangerous to spread false information on social media, as he called out Billie's fans for blasting him with negative comments.

The Oscar-winning star will be headlining this year’s Glastonbury Festival later this month, which will make her the youngest solo headliner in the event’s history.

Image: Instagram/@kitkat_katecat

READ | Billie Eilish looks angelic in Gucci, Megan Thee Stallion dazzles in Golden outfit
READ | Billie Eilish reveals being confident with Tourette Syndrome; 'I've made friends with it'
READ | Billie Eilish parts ways with beau Matthew Tyler Vorce; latter refutes cheating rumours
READ | Glasgow to host Billie Jean King Cup Finals in November

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: billie eilish, music news, london
First Published:
COMMENT