Billie Eilish Parts Ways With Beau Matthew Tyler Vorce; Latter Refutes Cheating Rumours

Popstar Billie Eilish has parted ways with her boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce, with the latter confirming the news on his social media handle. He also addressed the cheating rumours making rounds on the internet, saying 'nobody cheated on anyone'. Vorce added how it's dangerous to spread false information on social media, as he called out Billie's fans for blasting him with negative comments. The now ex-couple was first romantically linked in April 2021 as their mushy photos were obtained by a media outlet.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Matthew wrote, "Nobody cheated on anyone. Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumours and LYING on the internet is dangerous." Addressing how people were reacting with hate towards him, he added, "The fact that thousands of people take time out of their day to write the most heinous things on someone they will never know posts is the most cowardly thing you can do. Live your own life."

According to Hollywood Life reports, the 20-year-old Grammy award winner and Matthew began dating sometime in 2021 and were seen packing PDA on one of their outings. It was followed by their visit to Disneyland in the month of June as well as an appearance together at Doja Cat’s birthday party in October. Billie reportedly took Matthew on tour with her in February this year, further making things official.

A source told the publication that Billie was 'on the fence' about taking Tyler on her tour as she thought 'he might get bored' or that it won't be fun for him to see her perform the same show over and over. However, she decided to bring him along 'because it would keep her less stressed.'

The source had then said Matthew was 'extremely polite' and stayed out of the way. He loved for Billie to have the spotlight. The insider concluded, "At the end of the day, when all is said and done, Billie gets to come home to someone who cares deeply for her and who she loves very much.”Meanwhile, the Bad Guy singer herself hasn't responded to the split.

