Billie Eilish Reveals Being Confident With Tourette Syndrome; 'I've Made Friends With It'

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish, who initially gained recognition in 2015 for the song Ocean Eyes emerged as the youngest person ever to win a Grammy award for album of the year in 2020. Morever, in 2022, the 20-year-old sensation created history by becoming the youngest artist to headline Coachella.

With Billie riding high in her career, on personal grounds the singer is suffering from Tourette syndrome. She recently got candid about her disorder and revealed how she 'made friends with it'.

Billie Eilish says she's 'pretty confident' with her Tourette syndrome

In a recent interaction with David Letterman on the Netflix talk show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction on Friday, Billie got candid about living with Tourette syndrome. She revealed that she is 'very happy to talk about it'. She said,

"I actually really love answering questions about it because it's very, very interesting, and I am incredibly confused by it and I don't get it. I never don't tic at all, because the main tics that I do constantly, all day long, are like, I wiggle my ear back and forth and raise my eyebrow and click my jaw ... and flex my arm here and flex this arm, flex these muscles. These are things you would never notice if you're just having a conversation with me, but for me, they're very exhausting"

She also revealed that she was 11 when she discovered her disorder after having small physical tics as a kid, which worsened as she grew older. Moreover, she also says that when she does things like singing or riding horses, she doesn't actually experience the tics. Further, talking about how the ace singer gets offended when people think that she tries to be funny while ticcing, Billie said,

"It's really weird, I haven't talked about it at all. The most common way that people react is they laugh because they think I'm trying to be funny. They think I'm [ticcing] as a funny move. And so they go, 'Ha.' And I'm always left incredibly offended by that. Or they go 'What?' And then I go, 'I have Tourette's.'"

Billie then revealed to David Letterman that she has now accepted herself and has become pretty confident with the syndrome. The Grammy Award winner said, "It's not like I like it, but I feel like it's… part of me. I have made friends with it. And so now, I'm pretty confident in it."

For the unversed, earlier in 2018, Billie Eilish confirmed that she has Tourette Syndrome and was diagnosed with the disorder when she was a child.

