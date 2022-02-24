Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell recently received an Oscar nomination for their work in the theme song of the hit Daniel Craig-starrer James Bond film No Time to Die. The duo was nominated in the Best Original Song category at the 94th Academy Awards nominations. In a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Billie Eilish opened up about the song and her experience of meeting Daniel Craig.

Billie Eilish's Oscar nomination

The much-loved Bad Guy singer appeared on the talk show Late Night with Seth Meyers and opened up about her experience of being an Oscar nominee in the Best Original Song category for her work in the James Bond theme song. She mentioned it took a lot of hard work, but she and Finneas did their best and it all worked out. The singer and songwriter will be going head to head with four others in the Best Original Song category, they are:

Be Alive — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard)

Dos Oruguitas — Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)

Down to Joy — Van Morrison (Belfast)

Somehow You Do — Diane Warren (Four Good Days)

"We made the song in October 2019, so it was a long long time ago. I was 17 when we made it, I'm not 20, that's very very weird. It was a very long, strategic process. It was not like, 'You got the job, here it is.' We were pretty much auditioning, it was not an ego thing, it really had to be perfect. So we auditioned, and did our best and worked really hard."

She also mentioned that she and Finneas O’Connell would be attending the Oscars 2022 together and called the event the 'scariest thing'. She also recounted her experience of attending the Oscars in 2020 and how it was the 'scariest thing' she had gone through in her life.

"I went to the Oscars in 2020, it was the coolest, scariest experience, I have never been more nervous in my life. SNL and the Oscars are the scariest things I have ever experienced. That's cause it's not people that I know, its actors, who are so much more eloquent than musicians."

Watch the 'No Time To Die' theme song here

The actor then went on to speak about her experience meeting Daniel Craig, the star of the film and admitted she was nervous. She and the host also began to praise the actor's eyes and the singer said, "You would not believe them, they look crazy. When I met him, I was like 'Whoa!'" added Eilish as she smiled from ear to ear.

Image: Instagram/@billieeilish, Twitter/@Ellis007Bond