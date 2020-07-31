Billie Eilish Releases Her New Single 'My Future' Featuring Her Anime Version

Billie Eilish recently dropped her new single titled My Future on July 31. The singer has been creating major anticipation among her fans since July 28 by sharing stills from the song and also an audio teaser. The music video of the song sees an animated version of Billie Eilish.

Billie Eilish's new single My Future

My Future can be the first follow up to Billie Eilish’s debut album When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Like one of Billie Eilish’s classics, the song starts with a slow pace however later, there is percussive beat accompanied by the soulful voice of Billie Eilish.

The music video has an aesthetic touch to it with the anime version of Billie Eilish adoring the moonlight, seeing her reflection in the water pond, and also getting lost in the middle of a forest. The song ends with the same pace where it started with no music and only Billie Eilish’s voice in the background.

The song has garnered more than 2.1 million views in just four hours of its release. My Future can be supposedly categorised as one of the uplifting Billie Eilish's songs.

The Bad Guy singer also posted about her song on her Instagram. Fans in huge number flooded the comment section with praises for Billie Eilish’s My Future. One of the users commented, “omg i already streamed 536 times and it came out 5 min ago! ðŸ˜«ðŸ™ðŸ»”. While some of the users also complimented Billie for her soulful voice and relatable lyrics.

Also Read| When Billie Eilish confessed to being scared of Eminem her whole life

Billie Eilish also spoke to Zane Lowe on Apple Music's New Music Daily about the track. She said, "As much 'my future' is a song about personal growth and being content, it's now, more than ever, I listen to it; I'm like, 'Wow, this is actually is super relevant to right now.' And our future as a world and as a people and I... It's crazy when you can get to a point in life where hope itself feels hopeless," she said. "It feels hopeless to hope for stuff. Should you even be wishing? Should you even be hopeful? It's like, is it even worth it? That's insane, but that's where we are at this point. We can't... We need the music. We need the hope."

Also Read| Billie Eilish's cryptic song list that you have to listen to twice to understand

“We wrote this at the very beginning of quarantine,” Eilish said in an email to fans on release day. “It’s a song that’s really, really personal and special to me. When we wrote this song, it was exactly where my head was at — hopeful, excited and a crazy amount of self-reflection and self-growth. But recently it has also taken on a lot of new meaning in the context of what’s happening in the world now. I hope you can all find meaning in it for yourselves.”

Also Read| James Bond theme songs that topped music charts including Billie Eilish's 'No Time To Die'

Also Read|Billie Eilish's music videos that are just as scary as the song lyrics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.