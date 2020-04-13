Billie Eilish's Instagram Pics And Videos From Concert Performances

The popular American singer Billie Eilish came into the limelight when she uploaded the song Ocean Eyes on SoundCloud. The track was later released by Interscope Records subsidiary Darkroom. Billie Eilish went viral overnight and now has more than 19 million Spotify plays, making her one of the most popular and youngest pop-singers. Check out Billie Eilish's best concert performances' posts from her Instagram account.

Billie Eilish with Alicia Keys

In this Instagram post, Billie Eilish is seen singing Ocean Eyes with Alicia Keys. The singer captioned the video as ''CRAAAAZY full circle moment... love you so much @aliciakeys thank you for everything you are💙💙💙can’t believe any of this happened🥺you in my heart forevaaaaa.'' The viral number Ocean Eyes was a game-changer for Billie Eilish, as the song made her popular overnight.

Billie Eilish misses her tours

Amid Coronavirus lockdown, every country is asked to practice self-quarantine. Due to the breakdown, concerts and other similar events have been called off. Billie Eilish shared with her fans about how she misses her tours and wishes to get back on road soon. Check out her last tour's pictures.

This Instagram post is from Billie Eilish's performance at the Reading Festival. The video and stills give a glimpse of the ocean of fans gathered at the festival. She captioned the post as they started runnin immediately💀💀 that second pic is a shot of the WHOLE festival why tf everyone care about me so much. Check out Billie Eilish's Instagram.

