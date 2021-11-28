BLACKPINK Becomes 'most Followed' Artist On YouTube With 70 Million Subscribers

BLACKPINK has been one of the top Korean girl bands for a while now and the groups recently crossed a milestone as their subscriber count on YouTube hit a whopping 70 Million. This makes them the most followers artists on YouTube. The band consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rose.

With a whopping 70 million followers, BLACKPINK is now the artist with the most subscribers on the video platform. The group is known for some chart-topping songs including Ice Cream, which marked K-Pop's very first collaboration with Selena Gomez. The song quickly became a hit and garnered 65 million viewers in the first 24-hours of its release. The group also joined hands with Lady Gaga for Sour Candy and created a hit dance track with a video-game-inspired music video.

The group also has some incredible dance moves and often show them off with their videos. Although Don't Know What to Do does not have a music video, the band gave fans a glimpse into their practice sessions and stole their fans' hearts. Other numbers by the band include Kiss and Makeup, So Hot, Kill This Love, As If It's Your Last, Playing With Fire, Boombayah, DDU-DU DDU-DU and many others.

The band's Lisa recently tested positive for COVID and YG Entertainment confirmed the news on November 24. Earlier, the singer became the first female K-pop solo artist to break records on US Billboard Hot 100, with the sidetrack Money from her first solo album LALISA. The hit song ranked 93rd on the Hot 100.

After Lisa's COVID diagnosis, fans worried about the rest of the members of the band, who were still awaiting the results of their tests at the time. However, Jisoo, Jennie and Rose tested negative for the virus, helping fans breathe a sigh of relief. As per the official statement by YG Entertainment Lisa was earnestly cooperating with the health authorities and all investigations necessary. They also mentioned that the artist was taking all possible measures to prevent the spread of COVID and had been vaccinated against the virus.

(Image: AP)