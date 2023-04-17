BLACKPINK Jisoo Pens Heartfelt Note For BLINKs After Coachella Performance

BLACKPINK headlined the Day 2 of music festival Coachella. With this, the girl group made history by becoming the first ever K-pop act to headline the music event. Reacting to the once in a lifetime experience, BLACKPINK's Jisoo penned a note on her Instagram handle. The FLOWER singer shared pictures from the group's Coachella performance and thanked the music festival organisers and attendees for the opportunity.

In the caption, she wrote, “ It felt like such a movie to be back under the beautiful night sky of Coachella with my girls after 4 long years. Thank you for having us again @coachella! Can't wait to see you all next week.” BLACKPINK hashtags have been going viral on social media as they played their set at Coachella 2023. The videos and pictures form the time are also going viral.

More on BLACKPINK's Coachella performance

The girl group started their performance with their recent single Pink Venom and went on to croon their popular hits like Kill This Love, Kick It and How You Like That. The quartet also got to showcase their solo releases including FLOWER by Jisoo, Jennie’s You & Me, Rose single On the Ground and Gone, and Lisa’s viral track Money. BLACKPINK came back together to dance on Boombayah, Lovesick Girls, Playing With Fire, Shut Down, Typa Girl, DDU-DU-DDU-DU and Tally.

BLACKPINK's upcoming projects

On the work front, BLACKPINK will be back next weekend to conclude their Coachella set as the headliner. Next, they have the Hyde Park British Summertime Festival in the UK in their line-up. They will perform at the concert series in London on July 2 alongside Sabrina Carpenter, South Korean indie rockers The Rose, and upcoming English pop singers Caity Baser and Mae Stephens. The group also announced the dates of their stadium tour in North America.