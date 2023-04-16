BLACKPINK To Disband After Contract With YG Entertainment Expires?

The girl group BLACKPINK is in their last year of contract with YG Entertainment. According to media reports, the quartet is all set to re-sign with the label once again. Sources who have close ties to the four BLACKPINK members have disclosed that the group is adamant about keeping their working relationship with YG Entertainment going, barring any unforeseen events.

BLACKPINK's decision to remain with YG Entertainment appears to have been influenced by the long globe tour and other planned performances. Speaking to Bloomberg, the group also confirmed their intentions to stay together for a long time. “We think we create the biggest synergy when there are four of us. We want to continue with the music that we have loved for a long time as BLACKPINK,” they said in their email.

BLACKPINK's upcoming gigs

On the work front, Jisoo recently released her solo album ME. Lisa is all set to drop a collaboration song with BIGBANG's Taeyang. As a group, BLACKPINK is currently on their world tour, visiting 32 locations while performing at 57 concerts. Earlier in the day, the group made history by becoming the first K-pop act to headline Coachella in the US. Their last act ended with fireworks as they enthralled the festival attendees.

Rose said, "This is a dream come true," while performing at the Sahara stage after four years. Along with them, artists including Rosalia, Kid LAROI, Charli XCX, Diljit Dosanjh, Labrinth, Remi Wolf, and Underworld were among others performers at Coachella. BLACKPINK performed at the Coachella for the first time in 2019. Later this year, they will go on to perform at Hyde Park Summer Festival in the UK in July. They will perform at the concert series in London on July 2 alongside Sabrina Carpenter, South Korean indie rockers The Rose, and upcoming English pop singers Caity Baser and Mae Stephens.