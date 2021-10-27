BLACKPINK Lisa’s 'LALISA' Becomes Fastest Female K-Pop Soloist MV To Reach 300M Views

Known as one of the biggest girl bands in the world, the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK has added yet another feather to their crown with their youngest member Lisa achieving impressive numbers with her solo debut album. Titled LALISA, the K-pop artist Lisa released its title track with the same name on September 10 this year with a music video that showcased her ability to pull off complicated choreography. Read on to know the impressive records archived by the young singer through her solo debut music video.

BLACKPINK's Lisa LALISA hits 300 million views on YouTube

The South Korean girl band, BLACKPINK's Lisa's debut solo song, LALISA music video is breaking records. On October 27, LALISA music video hit 300 million views on YouTube. In over 47 days of its release, the song has reached a milestone becoming the fastest MV by a female K-pop solo artist to surpass the number. Earlier, the record was held by her fellow BLACKPINK member Jennie’s SOLO music video at six months and one day.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, the girl group announced the joyful news. They wrote, "#LISA 'LALISA' M/V HITS 300 MILLION VIEWS @Youtube BLINKs worldwide, thank you so much! 'LALISA' M/V."

Lisa's new solo track LALISA breaks record

The 24-year-old singer and rapper released the title track LALISA marking her debut as a solo artist on September 10. Within the first 24 hours of its release, the video garnered more than 70 million views on YouTube with the number growing extensively every hour. The impressive view counts hint at a new record set by the South Korean pop star.

Well, this is not the first time that BLACKPINK has broken the record. With just one album released since their debut in 2016, BLACKPINK has broken over a dozen of records with their singles as a group and solo projects. Marking the first solo debut out of the group, Jennie broke records by becoming the first Korean female artist to achieve over 700 million views on YouTube with her single Solo. Additionally, Rosé debut solo track On The Ground set records by becoming the first music video by a Korean artist to achieve 41.6 million views in the first 24 hours.

