BLACKPINK Lisa’s 'MONEY' Reaches 100 Mn Spotify Streams; Fastest By A K-pop Soloist

Touted as one of the biggest pop groups in the world, the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK has added another record to its name as their 'Maknae' (Youngest member) Lisa crosses 100 million streams on Spotify in record time. Lisa made her solo debut with the album titled Lalisa in September and had been breaking records left and right with her singles. Adding another under her belt, she has become the fastest K-pop artist to cross the '100 million' mark on Spotify.

BLACKPINK's Lisa crosses 100 million streams

According to a report from Soompi, the young singer's track MONEY from her solo debut album Lalisa crossed 100 million streams on Spotify on October 18. The song was released on September 10 which means the song took only 37 days to achieve the milestone. The song offered the element of hip-hop with a medley of Lisa carrying out complex choreography in the music video.

Following the success of her lead single Lalisa across the world, Lisa bounced back on musical charts around the world with the success of MONEY. The song also started a trend on social media as it became a popular track on several video-sharing platforms. Interestingly, the record was first held by a member of her group, Rosé with the lead single of her solo debut album of the same name On The Ground.

However, the popularity of the song is only doubling as it reached No. 59 on UK’s Official Singles Chart this week, climbing up from its previous position of No. 81 last week. Another notable achievement for the singer is that the track topped the iTunes Top Songs charts in 38 countries.

More on BLACKPINK

This is not the first time that the band members have set or broken records. With just one album released since their debut in 2016, BLACKPINK has successfully broken over a dozen of records with their singles as a group as well as solo projects. Marking the first solo debut out of the group, Jennie broke records by becoming the first Korean female artist to achieve over 700 million views on YouTube with her single Solo. Additionally, Rosé debut solo track On The Ground became the first music video by a Korean artist to achieve 41.6 million views in the first 24 hours which has now been broken by her own band member Lisa.

(Image: Instagram/@lalalalisa_m)