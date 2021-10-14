BLACKPINK's Lisa Collaborates With DJ Snake, Megan Thee Stallion & Ozuna; Watch Teaser

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is set to collaborate with DJ Snake, Ozuna and Megan Thee Stallion, and the first teaser from their upcoming union is out. On Wednesday, October 13, both DJ Snake and Ozuna teased the collaboration on their respective Instagram handles with a caption," COMING SOON". Only last month Ozuna piqued his fans' curiosity by dropping hints about the collaboration at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

Earlier, Snake had teased the project in a series of now-deleted tweets, wherein he tagged Lisa and uploaded a clip of the BLACKPINK artist crooning the verse 'All Night Long'. He also responded to a fan's curiosity about the project's development by stating "Everything Is Under Control - Shooting the video soon".

Teaser of BLACKPINK’s Lisa's upcoming collaboration out

Taking to their respective social media handles yesterday, the French record producer and the Puerto Rican singer uploaded a 30-second clip that began with Snake making a dazzling entry into a bright orange sedan. It then showcased four vehicles parked, each with the name of the four artists. Lisa's matte black ride showcases a name template along with "California" written on top. Megan Thee Stallion's name is attached with the city "Texas", DJ's ride has a "New York" nameplate while Ozuna's city is 'Florida". The video also teases the track's foot-tapping beats. Take a look.

Spilling facts about their collaboration in August this year, Snake responded to one BLINK tweeting "Dj snake has been really quiet about the collab for a good while now". To this Snake confirmed that the video shoot will commence soon, adding that he is stating facts since "y’all keep asking." Ozuna had also spilt facts during an interview at the MTV Awards saying that Megan Thee Stallion and BLACKPINK will be featuring in his upcoming single.

This isn't the first time that the South Korean girl group is joining forces with international artists. The quartet has collaborated with artists like Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, Cardi B, and Selena Gomez in the past. As for Lisa, she is currently vacationing in France with her friends and family. She has been treating fans with dazzling looks from her trip to the fashion hub.

