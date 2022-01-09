BLACKPINK Member Lisa's Solo Debut Track 'Lalisa' Sets New Record On YouTube; Read

Debuted under YG Entertainment, the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK is no stranger to breaking or setting records in the music world. From their album sales to social media posts, the four-member group has established itself as one of the biggest bands in the world in merely over five years since their debut. However, BLACKPINK is not only known as a whole group but the members have individually achieved success through their solo ventures.

They have also successfully broken several records through their solo tracks, on the other hand, Jisoo recently debuted as an actor in the latest drama Snowdrop. Adding to their achievements, the youngest member of the band, Lisa has set another record on YouTube with her solo debut track Lalisa. Read on to know more details.

Lisa breaks another record on YouTube with Lalisa

As per a report from Soompi, the 24-year-old's solo track Lalisa surpassed 400 million views on YouTube and became the fastest music video by a female K pop soloist to reach that milestone. The music video was released on September 10 which means it took only three months and thirty days to cross 400 million views on the platform. The previous record was reportedly held by her own bandmate, Jennie with her debut solo track titled Solo which was released a year ago.

It is also important to note that the title track has broken other records like the fastest female K pop soloist to surpass 100 million, 200 million and 300 million views on YouTube.

BLINKS pour in congratulatory messges

It was not long before BLACKPINK fans, called BLINKS, started trending Lisa on social media to celebrate the moment. One fan tweeted, ''happy 400m to the best transition!! congratulations lili! i’m so proud of you, my soloist. #LALISA400M'' while another fan wrote, ''Ayeee let’s go what a milestone! Congratulations Queen Lisa keep streaming everyone let’s make history with this she deserves it! This video is honestly a masterpiece 5 different sets is crazyyyy''.

Congratulations to LALISA for 400 views👑👸🏼🥰♥️❤️ pic.twitter.com/JdF9RK8ZgS — money (@ilovelalalilisa) January 9, 2022

Ayeee let’s go what a milestone! Congratulations Queen Lisa ❤️🔥😍 keep streaming everyone let’s make history with this she deserves it! This video is honestly a masterpiece 5 different sets is crazyyyy 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Alex Gresh (@alexflyers27) January 9, 2022

Meanwhile, fans also celebrated the singer's another track titled Money reportedly selling over 500,000 units in the US. The track had also gone viral on social media.

