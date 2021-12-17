BLACKPINK Members Send Love And Support To 'Unnie' Jisoo For Her Drama 'Snowdrop'

After reigning over the music charts in South Korea as well as internationally, BLACKPINK member Jisoo is all set to enter the acting industry with her upcoming drama Snowdrop. The singer will be romancing with actor Jung Hae-in who enjoys fame from his successful dramas like Something in the Rain, D.P and more. While the fans of the band are already charged up for the drama, the singer has received major love and support from her group members as well.

BLACKPINK sends love to Jisoo

Taking to her Instagram on December 17, the 26-year-old actor reposted the Instagram posts of her members Jennie and Rosé who showered her with love and support. They shared Jisoo's picture from the online press conference on December 16. Rosé shared a sweet note to her Unnie (Affectionately addressed to elder sister or friend in South Korea) by writing, ''My unnie is pretty. ‘Snowdrop,’ let’s become a hit!”

On the other hand, Jennie called her Unnie by her drama name and wrote, ''Our Young Ro. Looking forward, looking forward, looking forward to (Snowdrop).'' Although the youngest member of the group, Lisa, is yet to share a shoutout to the drama on her social media, the singer sent her support to Jisoo, as per a report from Soompi, Jisoo received a text from Lisa later. Jisoo later stated during the broadcast, ''Lisa may have watched my [conference], because she sent me a message earlier saying, ‘Unnie, you’re pretty! You worked hard.'”

Meanwhile, Jisoo did not fail to respond to her members as she wrote for Rosé, ''Chu-stalker Chaeng-ie'' and responded to Jennie by writing, ''Thanks, dumpling. Let’s make and eat dumplings again.”

More on Snowdrop

JTBC drama Snowdrop is set in the backdrop of 1987 Seoul and will follow the emotional love story of two university students. Their love story starts rather scarily as Su Ho shows up at the Hosu Women’s University in a bloodied state and Jisoo's character is seen taking a risk to tend to his wounds as the university goes under strict surveillance.

Created by writer Yoo Hyun Mi and director Jo Hyun Tak, the latter is known for their super hit drama SKY Castle. Set to premiere on December 18, the drama will also include actors like Yoo In Na, Jang Seung Jo, Yoon Se Ah, Kim Hye Yoon, and Jung Yoo Jin.

Image: Instagram/@sooyaaa__/blackpinkofficial