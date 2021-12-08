BLACKPINK's Jisoo Reveals Band Members Were 'curious' About Her Debut Drama 'Snowdrop'

The member of the popular South Korean girl group BLACKPINK's Jisoo is all set to make her acting debut in the upcoming JTBC drama Snowdrop opposite actor Jung Hae-in. Although the drama received decent hype since its announcement, it was further fueled as makers dropped the teasers ahead of its release this month. While BLINKS, the name of BLACKPINK's fandom, have already expressed their excitement for Jisoo's debut, here is what the members have to say about the singer's forthcoming drama.

BLACKPINK on Jisoo's debut drama Snowdrop

In an interview with Naver, as per Soompi, the 26-year-old revealed how her members namely Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa reacted to her debut drama Snowdrop. The young singer stated that the members have assured her that they will be watching the drama after it is premiered. She further said that the members supported her and 'expressed curiosity' in her venture. She added, ''I also gained strength and was able to work harder on filming.”

JTBC drama Snowdrop is set in the backdrop of 1987 Seoul and will follow the emotional love story of two university students. Their love story starts rather scarily as Su Ho shows up at the Hosu Women’s University in a bloodied state and Jisoo's character is seen taking a risk to tend to his wounds as the university goes under strict surveillance.

Created by writer Yoo Hyun Mi and director Jo Hyun Tak, the latter is known for their super hit drama SKY Castle. Set to premiere on December 18, the drama will also include actors like Yoo In Na, Jang Seung Jo, Yoon Se Ah, Kim Hye Yoon, and Jung Yoo Jin.

More on BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Jung Hae-in

Debuted under YG Entertainment in the girl group BLACKPINK in 2016, Jisoo is the leader of the South Korean group. They are known for their dramas like Ddu-Du Ddu-Du, How You Like That, Ice Cream and more. The group has managed to establish their place in the international market by topping several musical charts overseas. On the other hand, actor Jung Hae-in is known for appearing in dramas like Something in the Rain, Heung-boo: The Revolutionist, Tune in for Love and more.

Image: Instagram/@dramasnowdrop/sooyaaa__