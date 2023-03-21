BLACKPINK Recommends Harry Styles Local Seoul Restaurant On Love On Tour Concert

Harry Styles' concert was held at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea. After his arrival, the all-girls group BLACKPINK made sure to make him feel welcome in their hometown. BLACKPINK also attended the the Love On Tour concert alongwith BTS members RM, Suga, V and Jungkook. Videos and photos from the time are going viral on social media.

BLACKPINK members were unable to meet and greet Styles personally upon his arrival. Later, it was revealed that BLACKPINK recommended a restaurant to Styles where he could enjoy authentic Korean food. Not only this, but the K-pop group also paid for Styles' meal in advance.

A Korean fan heard about Harry Styles' conversation with the restaurant's staff where he dined. He tweeted the entire conversation Styles had with the staff.

The conversation, as per the viral tweet, in pointers read, "1. Harry Styles came to the restaurant in a Carnival van. 2. BLACKPINK recommended the restaurant. 3. BLACKPINK already pre-paid for him so when Harry was about to pay after eating, he got surprised. 4. He knows Sonny (Son Heung Min). 5. While the meat was being grilled, he talked to the service staff and replied all the questions and was totally sweet and friendly. 6. Harry is vegan so he only ate the soybean paste stew and not the meat...but it was spicy so he couldn't really enjoy it."

Take a look at the tweet below:

해리스타일스

1. 카니발 타고 식당 옴

2. 블핑이 추천해준 식당임

3. 블핑이 선결제해놔서 밥 다먹고 해리가 결제하려다 놀랐다고함

4. 쏘니 앎

5. 고기굽는동안 종업원분에게 말걸고 질문 대답 다해주고 완전 스윗친절했다고 — 까미블루 𝕤𝕒𝕨 𝕙𝕒𝕣𝕣𝕪 𝕦𝕡 𝕔𝕝𝕠𝕤𝕖 (@cami_bluu) March 19, 2023

Harry Styles Love On Tour started in September 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will end in July 2023 in Italy.