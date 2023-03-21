BTS V And Jungkook Vibe At Harry Styles Concert, TaeKook Moments Go Viral

BTS members Jungkook, Kim Taehyung (also known as V), Min Yoongi (popularly known as Suga) and RM (stage name for Namjoon) recently attended Harry Styles' Love On Tour concert. The concert was held at the KSPO Dome in Seoul. As soon as the videos from the concert went viral, ARMYs were quick to notice Jungkook and V's precious moments from the concert.

In no time, fans made TaeKook (a term made to address Jungkook and V by combining their real names) trend on Twitter. The Stigma singer took to social media and shared a few glimpses from the concert. In another image, Styles was on the stage with background dancers and band members.

Take a look at the photos shared by V here.

While TaeKook sat together, RM and Suga were sitting a bit far from them. RM also shared a photo from the concert. He took to his Instagram stories and shared a photo of the banner with "Harry, you are the love of our lives" written on it. He also tagged the As It Was singer.

Take a look at the photo below.

RM from BTS is attending #LoveOnTourSeoul tonight and participating in the fan project for Harry! ❤️ (via rkive) pic.twitter.com/w3d5EO3zGm — HSD (@hsdaily) March 20, 2023

BTS' hit song Dynamite was also played at the concert wherein the crowd can be seen grooving to the song.

TaeKook moments go viral

Jungkook and Taehyung's fans have been sharing their photos and videos from the concert wherein they could be seen vibing. While Jungkook sported an all-black attire, V opted for a red-coloured ensemble. They were accompanied by the Strong Girl Do Bong Soon actor Park Hyung-Sik, one of V's Wooga squad members.

Take a look at the tweets below:

LOOK AT THEM 😭😭😭😭 TAEHYUNG TURNED TO JUNGKOOK THEN THEY STARTED JUMPING TOGETHER 😫#Taekook #HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/MiR0VHpc9p — Dtaekoo⁷ 𐤀 (@Detaeko9) March 20, 2023

🎥| Taehyung & Jungkook turning towards each other and dancing together, as Harry Styles sings "What Makes You Beautiful"!#taekookpic.twitter.com/femmGtW1X4 — TKG (@TheTKGlobal) March 20, 2023

Members of BTS dancing during What Makes You Beautiful.#LoveOnTourSeoul

20.3.23



🎥: cyjm0613pic.twitter.com/Zrygh3P6iW — HL Daily On Tour (@HLDTour) March 20, 2023

I think this is #taekook reaction when Harry Styles 🏳️‍🌈 !!! pic.twitter.com/91ycuTO0Mf — 💚💜 (@ayuuu095) March 20, 2023

Harry Styles Love On Tour consists of seven legs spreading over the course of 22 months. It started in September 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is set to finish in July 2023 in Italy.