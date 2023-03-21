Last Updated:

BTS V And Jungkook Vibe At Harry Styles Concert, TaeKook Moments Go Viral

Harry Styles' concert in Seoul was attended by BTS members Kim Taehyung aka V, Jungkook, Min Yoongi aka Suga and Namjoon aka RM.

Written By
Hardika Gupta
BTS

Image: @harrystyles/Instagram


BTS members Jungkook, Kim Taehyung (also known as V), Min Yoongi (popularly known as Suga) and RM (stage name for Namjoon) recently attended Harry Styles' Love On Tour concert. The concert was held at the KSPO Dome in Seoul. As soon as the videos from the concert went viral, ARMYs were quick to notice Jungkook and V's precious moments from the concert. 

In no time, fans made TaeKook (a term made to address Jungkook and V by combining their real names) trend on Twitter. The Stigma singer took to social media and shared a few glimpses from the concert. In another image, Styles was on the stage with background dancers and band members. 

Take a look at the photos shared by V here. 

BTS
BTS

While TaeKook sat together, RM and Suga were sitting a bit far from them. RM also shared a photo from the concert. He took to his Instagram stories and shared a photo of the banner with "Harry, you are the love of our lives" written on it. He also tagged the As It Was singer. 

Take a look at the photo below. 

BTS' hit song Dynamite was also played at the concert wherein the crowd can be seen grooving to the song. 

TaeKook moments go viral 

Jungkook and Taehyung's fans have been sharing their photos and videos from the concert wherein they could be seen vibing. While Jungkook sported an all-black attire, V opted for a red-coloured ensemble. They were accompanied by the Strong Girl Do Bong Soon actor Park Hyung-Sik, one of V's Wooga squad members. 

Take a look at the tweets below:

Harry Styles Love On Tour consists of seven legs spreading over the course of 22 months. It started in September 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is set to finish in July 2023 in Italy.

First Published:
COMMENT