BLACKPINK's Debut On Weverse Creates Confusion Among BTS ARMY; The Korean App Apologises

The South Korean girl band, BLACKPINK debuted on the web platform Weverse on Monday, August 2. While fans of the band were thrilled to know that their favourite singers Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, and Rose have joined the platform, it created confusion amid the BTS ARMY. Apparently, the users who did not follow BLACKPINK or its members got notifications about the stars on the app. Read further to know why.

BLACKPINK's debut on Weverse creates confusion among BTS ARMY members

BLACKPINK members joined the South Korean app Weverse, on Monday, which already has BTS members, who interact with the ARMY via the platform. Following their debut on the app, the members of the girl band shared some videos and a few photos to greet their fans. While BLACKPINK fans were celebrating, BTS ARMY also received notifications on their mobile screens about Jennie and Lisa.

Soon after the Weverse glitch, Twitter saw ARMY complaining in a huge number. A Twitter user and ARMY member shared a screenshot of BLACKPINK notifications and wrote, "HELLOO????:’s&:&:&:&2@ why am I getting black pink notifications i barely see bts’ ones i never knew they were on reverse". Another one did the same and wrote, "Weverse, I don’t follow blackpink weverse. So why I get the notifications?". A Twitter user asked the app if there was some glitch and wrote, "I’m confused. Why am I getting notifications from Blackpink on Weverse when I haven’t joined their Weverse??? Is this some type of glitch? I am only on there for BTS.".

The South Korean app did not take much time to apologise for the glitch. Weverse's official statement read, "We are deeply sorry for causing Weverse community notifications error. On August 2, between 12:00PM and 12:48PM, an error occurred and some Weverse users who allowed the push notifications received notifications from a certain Weverse community that they did not join". It further read, "We sincerely apologise for causing inconveniences to our users due to a temporary system error. Weverse immediately took on the task of correcting the system right after the error occurred, and the notifications system is back to normal now.". The app also promised its users that they continuously correct the technical glitches that they face.

