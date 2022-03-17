BLACKPINK's Jennie Becomes 1st Female K-pop Solo Artist To Achieve THIS Milestone On YT

Touted as one of the biggest girl bands in the world, South Korean K-pop group BLACKPINK is known for their tendency to create new benchmarks with their music. From DDU-DU DDU-DU to How You Like That, the four-member-- Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa-- band's popularity has propelled to a global level over five years since their debut. While it has been long since the band has made their comeback, fans still continue to love and support their venture.

Apart from group activities, the band continues to thrive and establish themselves as individual artists in the industry with their solo venture. Notably, fans', called BLINKS, love and support also reflects on their solar projects. BLACKPINK's Jennie is a testimonial to this as her solo debut track also titled Solo has unlocked a new achievement over three years since its release.

BLACKPINK's Jennie makes new record with 'Solo'

Taking to their official Twitter handle, BLACKPINK announced that Jennie's single track 'Solo' has surpassed 800 million views on YouTube. The post read, ''#JENNIE ‘SOLO’ M/V HITS 800 MILLION VIEWS @Youtube BLINKs worldwide, thank you so much!''. The song was released on November 12, 2018, making Jennie the first member from BLACKPINK to make a debut as a solo artist.

Moreover, as per Soompi, this achievement has made Jennie the first female solo K-pop artist to cross 800 million views on YouTube. The new achievement was made in just three years and four months.

BLINKS congratulate Jennie

Twitter was soon flooded with congratulatory wishes to the singer as one fan wrote, ''CONGRATULATIONS #JENNIE! We're so proud of you! Looking forward to seeing what you have prepared for us in the future'' while another wrote, ''congrats our shining soloist, jennie kim JENNIE SOLO 800M''. Many fans demanded a comeback as it has been over three years since the fans have seen a solo venture from Jennie.

One fan wrote, ''congratulations Jennie we're so proud of you our shining star!! we can't wait for your solo comeback and group comeback'' Moreover, fans have been asking YG Entertainement to share details of BLACKPINK's comeback as well as an announcement for the world tour as they are eager to see the girls on stage.

