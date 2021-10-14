BLACKPINK’s Jisoo And Jung Hae-In's Romantic Drama 'Snowdrop' Drops First Teaser; Watch

Dubbed as one of the biggest pop girl groups in the world, BLACKPINK's leader Jisoo is all set to begin the next chapter of her career as she branches out to headline the upcoming romantic drama title Snowdrop. The young singer will be seen romancing actor Jung Hae-in who was last seen in D.P.

The drama has been receiving love from the fans since its announcement, however, the anticipation is doubled with the makers dropping the first teaser of the forthcoming series.

Jisoo and Jung Hae-in in Snowdrop teaser

The first teaser of the drama was dropped, giving a glimpse of the winter setting of the series. The teaser started with Su Ho, played by Jung Hae, riding his bike amidst drizzling snow.

He can be heard saying, "I’m sorry. It’s because of me.'' The next scene shows Young Ro, played by Jisoo, running into Su Ho, with the former saying, ''I miss you. I wish I could see you just once'' while tightly gripping onto Su Ho's sleeves.

According to a report from Soompi, the upcoming JTBC drama is set in 1987 Seoul. It will depict the emotional love story of two university students. Their story takes a turn for the worst when Su Ho shows up at the Hosu Women’s University in a bloodied state while Jisoo's character takes a risk to tend to his wounds while the university goes under strict surveillance.

The upcoming drama is created by writer Yoo Hyun Mi and director Jo Hyun Tak, who are known for their super hit drama SKY Castle. Set to premiere in December, the drama will also include actors like Yoo In Na, Jang Seung Jo, Yoon Se Ah, Kim Hye Yoon, and Jung Yoo Jin.

More on BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Jung Hae-in

Debuted under YG Entertainment in the girl group BLACKPINK in 2016, Jisoo is the leader of the South Korean group. They are known for their dramas like Ddu-Du Ddu-Du, How You Like That, Ice Cream and more. On the other hand, actor Jung Hae-in is known for appearing in dramas like Something in the Rain, Heung-boo: The Revolutionist, Tune in for Love and more.

Image: Instagram/@sooyaaa__ /holyhaein/snowdropjisoodrama