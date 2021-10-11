Is Blackpink's Jisoo Dating Soccer Star Son Heung-Min? YG Entertainment Answers

K-Pop group Blackpink's agency YG Entertainment recently dismissed rumours of Jisso having an affair with the Tottenham Hotspur star, Son Heung-Min. In a statement, Blackpink talked about how the rumours were being spread internationally.

The rumours of Jisoo dating Son Heung Min started in September 2019 when the pop star went to watch a soccer game in England and was spotted with Heung-Min wearing matching bracelets. Their dating rumours spread further when they both were recently seen taking a flight from Korea to France together.

Blackpink's agency talks about rumours of Jisoo dating Son Heung Min

Blackpink's agent, YG Entertainment recently released a statement in which they shut down all rumours about Jisoo and Son Heung Min dating and added how they had been carefully monitoring the situation. They also mentioned that the rumours were doing rounds internationally and expressed concern about how the artist would suffer damages due to the situation. They concluded their statement by urging everyone to refrain from groundless speculation.

“We are definitively stating that all the dating rumors related to BLACKPINK’s Jisoo are not true. Our agency has been carefully monitoring the situation. However, as the rumors have even spread internationally, we have become concerned that the artist may suffer damages due to the situation, so we would like to clarify the misinformation. We implore you to please refrain from groundless speculation," the official statement read.

Blackpink's Jisso began her career in the music industry by getting selected as a trainee during her auditions at YG Entertainment. She further made a special appearance in the South Korean comedy series, The Producers and also featured in numerous advertisements. She has also been a part of a couple of other TV shows-- Part-Time Idols, Arthdal Chronicles and Snowdrop.

On the other hand, Son Heung Min is one of the most popular South Korean professional footballers who plays for Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur and captains the South Korea national team. He has previously dated popular pop stars Bang Min-ah and Yoo So-young.

(Image: @sooyaaa__/@hm_son7/Instagram)