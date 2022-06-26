BLACKPINK's Lisa Buys Private Plane, Jets Off To Paris With BTS’ V, Park Bo Gum: Reports

South Korean pop stars Lisa and V and actor Park Bo Gum are currently gearing up for CELINE's Paris fashion show. The three stars are set to attend the Paris fashion week on June 26 and are currently enjoying their time in the City of Love. While they will soon witness the fashion week, the three of them reportedly rode the same private plane owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa.

BLACKPINK's Lisa, BTS' V and Park Bo Gum showed up in chic airport looks as they jetted off to Paris, earlier this week, together. As per Lisa's official Instagram handle, she opted for a comfy grey hoodie and a pair of leather pants to fly in her new private plane. She later changed into grey pyjamas as she was seen posing in front of the plane. The K-Pop star also carried a CELINE sling bag and a Loise Vuitton duffle bag with her name written on it.

As BLACKPINK's Lisa shared the post, on the same day, BTS' V also dropped some pictures of him flying in a similar plane on his Instagram stories. The Butter singer wore an animal print shirt on a white t-shirt and black pants. He later donned a yellow coloured pair of shorts as he posed in front of the plane. As per several Korean media reports, BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Lisa were also joined by Park Bo Gum.

Does BLACKPINK's Lisa own a private jet?

While fans speculated that CELINE had sent a private jet for the three celebrities, a private plane engineer's Instagram story cleared the air. A private plane engineer named Josh Jung shared a picture featuring the plane's interior on his Instagram handle and tagged Lisa. As fans wondered why he had only tagged the BLACKPINK star, one of them reached out to him via direct message. As per Korean Media Reports, Lisa had either bought or leased the private plane. Moreover, as BTS' V and Park Bo Gum were both set to fly to Paris for the fashion week, V's flight got cancelled as per several online reports. As a result, Lisa offered the two men a ride to Paris.

Image: Instagram/@lalalalisa_m/@bts.thvv/@parkb0gum