BLACKPINK's Lisa Hangs Out With Austin Butler And Peter Utz In Paris; Photos Go Viral

BLACKPINK's Lisa has hit the headlines for her viral photos with American actor Austin Butler and fashion designer Peter Utz. According to All Kpop, the young rapper is currently in her home country, however, recently, photos from her previous Paris trip spread like wildfire on the internet. In the pictures, the Lalisa fame was seen eating what appears to be a burger as she caught took over the streets of Paris with Bulter and Utz.

Paris photos of BLACKPINK's Lisa goes viral

The viral pictures saw the trio casually walking on the streets of Paris as they chatted with each other. For her public appearance, the BLACKPINK bandmember opted for an oversized plaid t-shirt that was matched with baggy jeans. White spotless shoes and quirky sunglasses completed her off-duty look. Meanwhile, Elvis fame Austin Butler perfectly layered his denim-on-denim look with brown boots. Speaking of the fashion designer, Peter Utz stepped out in a sports jacket that was paired with black jeans. It appears that the three of them had a gala time together as they enjoyed each other's company. Take a look at the viral photos below:

Fans hail Lisa as 'adorbale'

Lisa's fans were surprised to see the photos as they wondered if an unexpected project is in store for them. A user said, "My girl is so adorable Waiting for another Celine project," another wrote, "They're so cute.Thanks Butler and Peter for touring in Paris. Lisa looks so cool". One more user chimed in to say, "They literally are gorgeous next to each other omg." A barrage of fans also hailed the unexpected combination as a 'cool gang'. Here's taking a quick look at their reactions:

Ahh nice 😍 — @danaya723 (@danaya723) March 26, 2022

damnnn this is a ganggg — 🕶 (@capybanna) March 25, 2022

They literally are gorgeous next to each other omg 😲 — 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐲𝐬 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐬 : #ℂ𝔸ℝ𝕋𝔼ℝ 𝕊𝕀𝕄ℙ (@sugatonin) March 25, 2022

My girl is so adorable 💛💛💛

Waiting for another Celine project 💛💛💛 pic.twitter.com/YDQ98P83uE — 🎂Lalisa's love (@lalalala_lilies) March 25, 2022

In terms of work, BLACKPINK's Lisa recently collaborated with the Matrix fame Priyanka Chopra for a brand campaign of Bvlgari. This was made official by the brand in a statement that read, "We spent an extraordinary Roman week hosting and celebrating @priyankachopra and @lalalalisa_m, for the shooting of the Bvlgari 2022 Brand Campaign". Speaking of her music front, Lisa made her solo debut with the track Lalisa which has broken several records in her country.