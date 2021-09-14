BLACKPINK's Lisa Sets New Youtube Record With Debut Single 'Lalisa' Within First 24 Hours

Dubbed as one of the greatest girl bands in the world, South Korean pop group BLACKPINK is no stranger to breaking one record after another. Continuing the saga, the group's youngest member and main rapper Lisa has unlocked new achievement by setting a new record on Youtube with her solo debut. After achieving an impressive view count within the first 24 hours of the release, Lisa's solo debut album Lalisa's lead track of the same name has officially broken Taylor Swift's 2019 record on the video streaming app.

BLACKPINK star Lisa sets new record

The highly anticipated debut of BLACKPINK fame Lisa was already in the run to make history with its impressive view count on Youtube within only a few hours of its release. The energetic and gold themes in the music video paired with complex choreography carried out by the skilled singer had already achieved over 70 million views within 24 hours on YouTube with the number growing extensively every hour. Many speculated that the young singer successfully set a new record, however, Youtube was officially left to disclose the view count.

According to a report from Soompi, Youtube has officially confirmed on September 13 the view count to be 73.6 million within the first 24 hours of the release of the music video titled Lalisa. With these exceptional numbers, Lisa set a new global record for the most views by any solo artist in the first 24 hours. The 24-year-old singer broke the record of Taylor Swift’s 2019 hit ME! which garnered 65.2 million views. In terms of all the categories, Lisa has achieved a remarkable sixth position on the list.

Additionally, Lisa's lead single from her debut album Lalisa has crossed 100 million as announced by the official Instagram page of BLACKPINK.

More on BLACKPINK

This is not the first time that the band has set or broken records. With just one album released since their debut in 2016, BLACKPINK has successfully broken over a dozen of records with their singles as a group as well as solo projects. Marking the first solo debut out of the group, Jennie broke records by becoming the first Korean female artist to achieve over 700 million views on YouTube with her single Solo. Additionally, Rosé debut solo track On The Ground became the first music video by a Korean artist to achieve 41.6 million views in the first 24 hours which has now been broken by her own band member Lisa.

Image: Instagram/@lisa