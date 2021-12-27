BLACKPINK's Lisa To Mamamoo's Hwasa; Here's Popular Tracks Of 2021 By K-pop Females

The year 2021 treated K-pop lovers with major comebacks from some of the biggest female artists of the industry namely Mamamoo's Hwasa, IU and more. It also marked some of the singer's debut as soloists namely BLACKPINK's members Lisa and ROSÉ. As the netizens prepare to bid adieu to the year 2021 and welcome 2022, here are some of the biggest comebacks from K-pop's female soloists.

1. Lisa

Released on September 10, album Lalisa marked the debut of Lisa as a solo artist, who is also a member of the biggest girl group in the world, BLACKPINK. The song of the same title along with some of the other tracks managed to create a dance frenzy on social media and ended up becoming one of the biggest bangers of the year. The singer also earned several awards for her songs as well as broke major records through her music video.

2. IU

IU is dubbed as one of the most successful soloists in K-pop and she did not fail to mesmerize her fans with a stunning comeback this year. Released in October, IU's Strawberry Moon treated her fans with her soft visuals in the music video with a medley of her sweet voice. The song was a mature yet soft take on love.

3. Hwasa

Known for creating a stir in the industry with not only her music but also her bold persona in public and fashion, Hwasa from the band MAMAMOO released I’m a B from her album Guilty Pleasure in November. The song conveyed a strong message to the haters as the singer embraces her tough exterior in the music video. The song was highly enjoyed by the fans as it garnered over 12 million views on Youtube.

4. Jessi

Rapper and singer Jessi is known for standing out in K-pop for her bold music and personality in her videos. Her latest track Cold Blooded was no exception as it flaunted her cold and powerful persona through the loud and energetic music video. The track successfully started a dance trend where many Kpop idols were seen participating with Jessi.

5. CL

Member of one of the biggest groups in the industry, 2NE1's CL dropped the track SPICY from her critically acclaimed album ALPHA. The song managed to show off CL's spicy and outspoken persona and demonstrated the singer's potential as an artist. The music video was also enjoyed by her fans, who were happy to see her return to making music.

Image: Instagram/@lalalalisa_m/_mariahwasa