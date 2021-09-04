BLACKPINK’s Lisa To Perform Her Solo Single On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

BLACKPINK fans have been over the moon after an exciting announcement on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The show announced that the band’s Lisa would make an appearance on the show and perform her first solo single. It was revealed that she will perform LALISA on September 10 on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for the first time ever.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa all set to perform her latest single

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon recently announced that BLACKPINK’s Lisa would make an appearance on the talk show on September 10. The singer will arrive on the show to perform her solo single from her debut solo album, LALISA. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon official Twitter account shared a motion teaser to surprise BLACKPINK fans.

BLACKPINK had earlier been invited to the late-night talk show as a group, where Rosé took the stage and performed her solo titled On the Ground. This took place earlier this year. Fans’ excitement knows no bounds as they eagerly wait for Lisa to perform her solo single on an international platform for the very first time.

Lisa has been extremely active online and has shared several teasers and posters on social media, which have gotten her fans excited for her debut solo album. On Thursday, she dropped the most recent visual teaser of LALISA. She could be seen in a stylish leather jacket with tassels. The jacket also has rhinestones and the performed post confidently. Listeners can hear the sounds of waves as the video opens. The 24-second teaser features Lisa clinging on to a chain from the ceiling.

BLACKPINK also uploaded a visual teaser of LALISA. The teaser sees the performer in an all-black outfit. The tweet read, “#LISA FIRST SINGLE ALBUM LALISA VISUAL TEASER #2”

The artist will go live an hour before her debut album goes live. Lisa will do an exciting countdown and engage with her fans. This will take place on Naver’s V Live at 9.30 AM IST on September 10.

(Image Credits: Lisa's Instagram account)