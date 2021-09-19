BLACKPINK's Lisa’s ‘Money’ Exclusive Performance Video To Release On THIS Date

BLACKPINK’s Lisa took to her Instagram account on Sunday to make an exciting announcement about her upcoming Money video. The much-loved K-Pop rapper and singer also shared a teaser poster from the upcoming music video, the release of which fans have long been anticipating. Lisa is currently breaking several records with her debut solo album, LALISA.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa's Money release date

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is currently the talk of the town amongst K-Pop fans as she is topping the charts with her latest solo album, LALISA. The rapper took to her Instagram account on Sunday to announce that the exclusive performance video of Money will be releasing on September 23 at 12 AM (KST) and September 22 at 11 AM (EST).

According to Hanteo Chart, Lisa became the first female solo artist to sell half a million copies of her album in its first week of release. The artist sold 736K copies domestically within the first week of LALISA's release. Hanteo Chart announced that it would issue a Gold Certificate to her as she crossed the milestone. Lisa recently released a music video of her song, which was also titled LALISA and showcased her ability to pull off some complicated choreography. Released on September 10, the titled track of her album garnered impressive views. Within the first 24 hours of its release, the video has 70 million views on YouTube. The only music video that has reached close to Lisa's milestone in the past was American pop singer Taylor Swift's 'ME!', for which she collaborated with Brendon Urie in 2019. The music video garnered 65.2 million views in the first 24 hours of its release.

BLACKPINK was recently in the news after the United Nations officially named the band their newest Sustainable Development Goals advocates. UN News revealed the good news, on their Twitter page, and welcomed the South Korean band to the UN family. UN News captioned the post, "Welcome #BLACKPINK to the UN family! They have engaged with @COP26 to encourage young people to take #ClimateAction to protect the planet and were appointed today by Secretary-General @antonioguterres as our new Sustainable Development Goals #SDG advocates." The K-pop girl band, BLACKPINK comprises four members- Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, who were all honoured on the occasion.

Image: Instagram/@lalalalisa_m