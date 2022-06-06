BLACKPINK’s Rosé Describes Struggles To Join K-pop Band, Recalls 'fighting For Life'

From countless hours that go behind recording a song to vocal rehearsals, a lot comes at a cost of gaining stardom. And the same happened with K-pop band BLACKPINK's singer Rose who had to struggle a lot to become a part of the all-girl band. Though the star makes it look effortless through her talent, however, treading the path was not an easy choice for Rosé.

During her recent conversation with Vogue Australia, the singer opened up about the nearly soul-crushing lengths she had to undergo to join other members of the band including Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa on her ride to global domination. The singer confessed during the chat that she had to 'fight for life' in order to be a part.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé describes struggles to join all-girl band

The singer who has belted out some amazing songs like How You Like That, Kiss, Makeup, and more said that she ended up fighting, and training for her life during her initial days in the band because at the end of the day she could not accept the fact that she could be sent back. The 25-year-old singer whose real name is Roseanne Park was born in Auckland, New Zealand to Korean parents before moving to Melbourne at the age of 7.

The singer who started to sing at an early age gave her audition for the South Korean label YG Entertainment at 15 and was placed first after her first try. Taking a trip down the memory lane and recalling the said time period, the singer confessed that she remember taking every minute and second to work on her craft so that she could make it in her first audition, which later resulted in her officially being a trainee in the YG system.

Finally, after working hard on her talent, Rose officially debuted in the group in August 2016. The young star told the International magazine that in the four years between the start of her training and the time she stepped on the world stage, she underwent 'serious stress.'

The early days of her training period were quite 'intense' as she noticed that there were 12 other girls who had been training day and night for about five years before she became a part of the label.

Apart from the stress, there were bouts of anxiety, and fear that ran down the young star as she felt scared matching up to the expectations because if she failed to do so, she knew the cost of it. Rose revealed that she would have been sent back to Australia where she had already boasted about her journey in music. The idea of running back home made the star so 'anxious' that she decided to give in her best in the 'fight.'

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s 2020 debut release, The Album, is the best-selling album by any female Korean act in history. Rose has been credited with several solo hits including On the Ground, Gone, and more.

IMAGE: Instagram/roses_are_rosie