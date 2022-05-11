Blake Shelton Dances To Lizzo’s Hit Track ‘About Damn Time’, Netizens Call It 'perfect'

Popular country singer Blake Shelton often takes to his social media account to share some goofy glimpses of his life with his fans and followers. The singer took to his Instagram account to share a video of himself hopping onto the viral About Damn Time challenge. The hit track was crooned by Lizzo and became an internet sensation as netizens began grooving to it on social media.

Blake Shelton dances to Lizzo's About Damn Time

The country singer took to his Instagram account and uploaded a video of himself dancing to the hit song. He did a wave and his facial expressions won fans over. He was seen wearing a navy blue shirt and a cap backwards as he shared the video on social media. He wrote, "Did I do this right???" Several fans and followers took to the comments section and hailed the singer's moves.

Watch the video here:

Professional wrestler Nikki Bella was one of the netizens to tell the singer he did a great job with her performance. Some fans also backed him up and wrote, "There is no right and wrong when you're having a good time". They mentioned they 'love the facial expressions ' and called her dance 'perfect' as they flooded the comments section with heart and fire emoticons.

Lizzo's new album Special

The Good as Hell singer announced his new album Special as she released the first single About Damn Time from it. She teased fans about what the album would look like as she released just one song from it, making it her first single release since Rumors, which also featured Cardi B. The About Damn Time music video saw the singer grooving and dancing her heart out.

She was first seen in a sweatshirt and track pants, and then donned a dazzling blue one-piece, and fans hailed her for her performance.

In an interview with Zane Lowe, according to Pitchfork, the singer explained the meaning of her song as she said, "It’s about damn time I feel better, it’s about damn time we get out this pandemic. It’s about damn time we get the first Black female Supreme Court Justice. There are so many things."

Image: Instagram/@lizzobeeating, @blakeshelton