Blake Shelton Prepped Up To Release Special Wedding Day Song For Wife Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani never shy away from expressing their love for each other. Shelton has now expressed his love for his wife in the form of a song and is all set to share it with the world. He recently appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers and mentioned that he was excited for his fans to hear the original number that he created for Stefani, to perform on their wedding day.

Blake Shelton to release special wedding day song for Gwen Stefani

Shelton mentioned that since fans learnt about his sweet gesture, they have been asking him about the release of the song. He mentioned that he was extremely excited for people to hear it. He called his marriage to Stefani his 'ultimate bragging right' and mentioned he wants everyone to hear it. The singer and songwriter also spoke about how he and Stefani wrote their own wedding vows. He also mentioned that Gwen always encourages him to write more songs and he admitted that he had gotten lazy about it through the years. He credited Gwen for his work as she was the one who pushed him to write a song. According to Taste of Country, the song will be titled 'We Can Reach the Stars', and it will be part of the singer's deluxe version of his Body Language album.

Blake Shelton recently extended his best wishes to his wife on her birthday. He took to Instagram to share a sweet picture from the duo's wedding day as he wished his wife a happy birthday. The picture is a black and white one, which featured the happy couple smiling from ear to ear and having the time of their lives. Apart from wishing her on her special day, Shelton also told her how much he loves her in his post. He wrote, "Happy birthday to my better half.. my WIFE!!!! I love you."

The musical couple often takes the stage together and most recently performed at the CMA Summer Jam. They crooned Happy Anywhere and Stefani uploaded a picture from the night and called it a 'perfect' one. The first picture of her collection featured Blake kissing her and she captioned the image, "Perfect Nashville night, thank u for having me".

Image: AP