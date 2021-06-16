BLINKS Flood Twitter In Excitement After YG's Announcement Of Blackpink: The Movie

K-Pop girl group Blackpink’s fans BLINK were in for a treat on Wednesday. YG Entertainment announced that Blackpink: The Movie will be released in August globally in over 100 countries. The movie will be screened and released by CGV ICECON globally.

The movie is a part of the 5th Anniversary project done by YG to celebrate five years of the debut of the group, Blackpink. According to reports, the movie Blackpink: The Movie will have segments like “The Room of Memories” where the 4 members of the girl group will share their memories from their journey as Blackpink. There is also a section called “Beauty” which will focus on the different personalities of the members. Reports suggest that there will be a section in the movie that will focus on the behind-the-scenes of Blackpink’s In Your Area concerts.

Blackpink’s fans or BLINKS expressed their excitement and happiness on their social media handle. One of the fans took to her Twitter account and wrote, “IF BLACKPINK THE MOVIE IS ONE PART OF 4+1 THEN IT MEANS WE HAVE 4 MORE HEART ATTACK TO SURVIVE! PLEASE TELL ME THEIR COMEBACK IS ONE AMONG THEM! LORDDDDDDDDDDD HAVE MERCY PLEASE! #BLACKPINKTHEMOVIE @BLACKPINK". Another fan wrote, “#BLACKPINK YG will release a movie (to commemorate the 5th anniversary) It will be launched by more than 100 countries. O MY GOD. (They say it will only be a part of 4 + 1) Apparently, something big is coming. I AM SO EXCITED, IS THAT "BLACKPINK THE MOVIE" AAAAAA I'M LOVIN 'IT “.

IF BLACKPINK THE MOVIE IS ONE PART OF 4+1 THEN IT MEANS WE HAVE 4 MORE HEARTATTACK TO SURVIVE!

PLEASE TELL ME THEIR COMEBACK IS ONE AMONG THEM!

LORDDDDDDDDDDD HAVE MERCY PLEASE!#BLACKPINKTHEMOVIE @BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/JeDX6KvnK9 — Ppu-chin-lilies (@SuhaniSayal) June 16, 2021

#BLACKPINK YG will release a movie (to commemorate the 5th anniversary) It will be launched by more than 100 countries. O MY GOD. (They say it will only be a part of 4 + 1) Apparently something big is coming. I AM SO EXCITED, IS THAT "BLACKPINK THE MOVIE" AAAAAA I'M LOVIN 'IT 😭 pic.twitter.com/F08f0KlPGd — Rosie (@fer_rosie03090) June 16, 2021

Many fans took to their Twitter handles and shared fun and witty posts which showed their reaction after hearing the news about Blackpink: The Movie. One of the fans wrote, “ I've just woken up to the news that we're getting Blackpink The Movie in celebration of their 5th anniversary.” Many have raised the concern that movie theatres are closed in their area, so it will not be possible for them to watch the movie. BLINKS are requesting YG Entertainment to release the movie on streaming platforms like Netflix. One of the fans wrote, “Yg better release BLACKPINK THE MOVIE on Netflix too my city is not a city which will have this movie streaming in their theatres and also FOOKIN PANDEMIC @ygent_official.”

I've just woken up to the news that we're getting Blackpink The Movie in celebration of their 5th anniversary pic.twitter.com/ezfmoA9zvE — 🌹 (@killuaahxh) June 16, 2021

Yg better release BLACKPINK THE MOVIE on Netflix too😭😭 my city is not a city which will have this movie streaming in their theatres🙄😭😭 and also FOOKIN PANDEMIC @ygent_official pic.twitter.com/IZg2y1MnCx — jinnie's mirror (@jennirubyjenie) June 16, 2021

Blackpink

On June 15, YG Entertainment announced the 5th Anniversary project for Blackpink’s debut anniversary is named as 4+1 Project. The girl group Blackpink debut in August 2016 and has been one of the most popular K-Pop girl groups. Blackpink members include Jisoo, Rose, Jennie, and Lisa. They debuted with their single album Square One and then went on to release superhit music videos like Kill This Love, How You Like That, and many more.

IMAGE: BLACKPINK/ INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.